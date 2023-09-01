Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2031 | AMR

Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market," The aviation augmented & virtual reality market was valued at $0.91 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2022 to 2031.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the aviation augmented and virtual reality market, such as increased demand for higher efficiency and cost saving in aviation, and reduced chances of human error owing to use of AR and VR technology. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the AR and VR in aviation market. Emerging countries in the region, such as India and China, are experiencing significant increases in the civil aviation market due to increase in demand for air travel. Thus, the aviation sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aviation augmented and virtual reality market.

The aviation augmented and virtual reality market size is segmented on the basis of technology, type, component, end use, function, and region. By technology, the market is further segmented into marker based, non marker based, immersive, and non immersive. By type, the market is classified into augmented reality, and virtual reality. By component, it is divided into hardware, software and solutions. By end use, it is segmented into civil, and military. By function, it is divided into training, and operation. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

✔️Aero Glass,

✔️Bohemia Interactive Simulations,

✔️Elbit Systems Ltd.,

✔️Eon Reality,

✔️Future Visual,

✔️Fountx (TAE AEROSAPACE),

✔️Google Inc.,

✔️HoneyWell International Inc.,

✔️International Business Machines Corporation

(IBM),

✔️Magic Leap Inc.,

✔️Microsoft Corporation,

✔️Oculus VR,

✔️PTC Inc,

✔️Sita,

✔️Skylights, Inc.,

✔️Sony Corporation,

✔️Upskill (TeamViewer).

In 2021, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The performance within aerospace and defense is driven by increase in demand from the commercial space sector, rise in the U.S. defense expenditure, and presence of major players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

►By technology, the non marker based segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

►By type, the augmented reality segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

►By component, the software and solutions segment is projected to lead the global aviation augmented and virtual reality market

►By end use, the civil segment is projected to lead the global aviation augmented and virtual reality market

►By function, the training segment is projected to lead the global aviation augmented and virtual reality market

►Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.