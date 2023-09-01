CIO Leadership: Delivering on the Digital AI Agenda Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 12

Other hot topics to be explored at this event include leveraging technologies such as AI to reimagine and reinvent the business

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 12 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.







Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the steps needed to execute on digital and AI strategies.

“As companies continue to make the digital pivot, many organizations continue to struggle with efforts to digitize current processes and services without fully understanding what a transition to a digital business model is all about,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include:

Joshua Barons , Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Todd Friedman , CISO, ResMed

, CISO, ResMed Naresh Lachmandas , Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego; Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant

, Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego; Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant Rebecca Maffei , CIO, Fashionphile

, CIO, Fashionphile Drew Martin , Principal, Silicon Beach Advisors

, Principal, Silicon Beach Advisors Beau Mersereau , Global CTO, Toppan Merrill

, Global CTO, Toppan Merrill Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Faisal Mushtaq , SVP & CTO, Sleep Number Corporation

, SVP & CTO, Sleep Number Corporation Billy Norwood , CISO, FFF Enterprises

, CISO, FFF Enterprises James Parker , CEO and Board Member, Tangoe

, CEO and Board Member, Tangoe Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego

, President, SIM San Diego Lance Ralls , Vice Chair, Southern California SIM

, Vice Chair, Southern California SIM Yasmin Shah , CEO/CIO, SeenADriver

, CEO/CIO, SeenADriver Alan Shen , VP Solution Management, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys

, VP Solution Management, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys Kevin Trepa , Colonel, Retired, USMC

, Colonel, Retired, USMC Venky Venkatesh , Senior Director, IT Services, General Atomics and Affiliated Companies

, Senior Director, IT Services, General Atomics and Affiliated Companies Maria Zack , Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences, Point Loma Nazarene University

, Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences, Point Loma Nazarene University John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego will include:

Steve Hoyt , Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

, Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. Naresh Lachmandas , Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego and Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant

, Sponsorship Chair, SIM San Diego and Partner & Senior Fellow, Avasant Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency



Valued Partners for the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Expedient, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Diego, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trace3, Unisys, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 26 at The Mayflower Hotel. Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate the trends expected to impact the business and to best help to prepare for these.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Gary Brown , Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company

, Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Matt Conner , CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company

, CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company Ann Dunkin , CIO, U.S. Department of Energy

, CIO, U.S. Department of Energy Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Dr. Wanda Jones-Heath , Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Lauren Heyndrickx, VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Joel Klein , SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System

, SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System Kevin McCarty , CISO, Cigna

, CISO, Cigna Wayne McGurk , CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area

, CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area Andre Mendes , CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

, CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

, CMO, Aisera Tunde Oni-Daniel , Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial

, Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial Pavan Pidugu , Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation

, Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation Lisa Roger , CIO, Dewberry

, CIO, Dewberry Boyden Rohner , Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Melissa Vice , Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center

, Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center Myles Weber , CIO, Appian

, CIO, Appian Jesse Whaley , VP & CISO, Amtrak

, VP & CISO, Amtrak Swathi Young, Chief Technology Officer, SustainChain



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ed Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Stuart Kippelman, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Andre Mendes, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce

Valued Partners for the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aisera, Barco, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Capital Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Liav Caspi , Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security

, Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Michael Cornwell , Field CTO of the Americas, Nutanix

, Field CTO of the Americas, Nutanix Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Guy Guzner , Co-Founder and CEO, Savvy Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Savvy Security Anjana Harve , Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer

, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CAN

, EVP, Global CISO, CAN Paul Koziel , VP, U.S. Digital Delivery & Group Technology Services, Argo Group

, VP, U.S. Digital Delivery & Group Technology Services, Argo Group Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Susan Malisch , SVP & CIO, American Medical Association

, SVP & CIO, American Medical Association Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC

, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC Atif Rafiq , Author, Board Member

, Author, Board Member Raanan Raz , CEO & Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO & Co-Founder, Avalor Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Anjana Harve , Seasoned Chief Global Digital & Technology Officer

, Seasoned Chief Global Digital & Technology Officer Mahmood Khan , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Rick Merrick , Chairman, SIM Chicago

, Chairman, SIM Chicago Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.



Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Avalor, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32fc898f-9e40-4f68-b22b-4f2f52a171b3