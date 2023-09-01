Informal Council in Toledo: EU foreign ministers support a just peace for Ukraine

On 31 August, during the informal ministerial meeting in Toledo, EU foreign ministers supported the search for a just peace in Ukraine.

The meeting, which took place in the Old Arms Factory in Toledo under the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, was chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and was attended by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

While on Wednesday, EU defence ministers – also meeting in Toledo – focused on the military and defence aspect in support of Ukraine, on Thursday the focus was diplomatic. “Not only on the war, but on how to put an end to the war from the point of view of the peace plan presented by [Ukrainian] President Volodymir Zelensky,” said Borrell at a press conference together with the acting Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares.

The foreign ministers also discussed with Kuleba the prospects for Ukraine’s EU membership application.

“We are waiting for the Commission’s report in October. It will be up to the Spanish presidency to take the historic decision to take the next steps to open these negotiations for Ukraine’s entry into the EU,” Minister José Manuel Albares said.

