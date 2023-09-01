Free Training Initiative Launched For Church Communities September 9 – 30, 2023

Churches Across the State to Implement Weekly Training as Part of Emotional Health and Wellness Ministries

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Faith-Based Mental Health Initiative (FBMHI) launches a new statewide program to tackle the mental health crisis in Georgia. Funded by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, this Significance of Spirituality and Emotional Wellness Project (SOS Project), has also received support from the Columbia University Spirit, Mind, Body Institute and the Rockdale County Hospital Authority. The SOS Project will be presented as a national model at the US Department of Health and Human Services, Washington DC.

This four-week program is available to clergy, church members and community leaders who wish to join the faith-based training to facilitate churches to form much needed Emotional Health and Wellness Ministries. Starting on Saturday September 9 through September 30, each of these four weekly weekend training sessions will be facilitated by Dr. Eric W. Lee and take place from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 noon. These training sessions are a hybrid initiative and available to participants via webinar as well as in person at Springfield Baptist Church, Drive located at 1877 Iris Drive, Conyers, GA.

It is estimated that more than one in five Americans experience mental illness and suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among youth aged 10 – 24. Rates of suicide and substance abuse continue to rise in Georgia and throughout the nation. Charlene Flagg, Director of FBMHI says “Many people feel ashamed to seek help for their depression or anxiety, and there is still a stigma around mental health, especially among men. It has been proven that church communities not only act as a bridge to mental health resources, but that pastors and other church leaders can, with the right training, make positive interventions with members of the community who need help. We encourage anybody who belongs to a church community and is interested in our faith-based training to register for this free training.”

The mission of the SOS Project is to facilitate and empower Christian faith communities to mobilize within the ranks of the to form Emotional Health and Wellness Ministries (EHWM). Objectives are to educate, increase knowledge, heighten awareness, facilitate and train lay church members to function in the role of Emotional Wellness Partners. This regional Georgia program has had success in its pilot study and will be rolled out to a national audience across the USA.

FBMHI is a nonprofit organization which advocates for the integration of therapy, medication (when needed), and spiritual practices as a powerful solution to meet mental health needs. This collaborative effort between mental health professionals, individuals with lived experience, and diverse faith communities promotes the benefits of spirituality on mental health outcomes. Scientific study and reporting by American Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Newberg, MD, has validated that activities involving meditation and intensive prayer permanently strengthen neural functioning in specific parts of the brain and neural functioning begins to change.

To register for this series of free seminars, please contact Charlene Flagg, LCSW, MA at charlene.flagg@faithbasedmentalhealthinitiative.org or call 678-764-4697.

