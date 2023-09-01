Ukraine: virtual centre for psychosocial support and employment assistance for women IDPs opens in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian NGO ‘Human Rights Centre of the League of Women Voters’, in cooperation with the Czech humanitarian organisation ‘People in Need Ukraine’, has opened a Virtual Counselling Centre for psychosocial support and employment assistance for internally displaced women in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The project is supported by the European Union.

The Centre will provide psychological support, advice on job search, CV writing, business, taxes, registration of individual entrepreneurs, legal assistance, information support on available career opportunities, training and career guidance.

The centre also has a free psychological line “I am strong. I can.”

The line is available to IDP women living in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Novomoskovsk and Pavlograd. Special attention is paid to women who were subjected to violence during the war.

The project’s psychologist conducts online counselling via Skype, Zoom, and Viber, by appointment by calling the hotline.

The hotline is +38066 886 83 12 or you can contact the organisation via email.

Find out more

Press release