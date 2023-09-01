Something Special from Wisconsin™ Companies Excel at State Fair Eats and Treats Competition

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 1, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 22 of 37 awards at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition last month.

“We are extremely pleased with the Something Special from Wisconsin™ member companies' success at the Eats and Treats competition," said Lois Federman, SSfW director. “The Something Special from Wisconsin logo brings instant recognition and credibility to products, which helps separate them from the rest. The results of the competition are a testament to the fact that SSfW companies are producing products of the highest quality and desirability."

Open to Wisconsin's professional food businesses with yearly sales under $1 million, the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition highlights small to mid-size companies in the food processing industry. Judging took place in a variety of categories, including Chilling & Grilling, Fall Harvest Inspired Snacks, Seasons of Sugary Sweets, Spring Dips, Summertime Beverages, Swimming in Sauces, and Winter Mixes. New categories to the competition this year included Dietary Delights, Garden Produce, and Hip-Hip-Hurray for Hot Sauce. Rounding out the event were the Best of Something Special from Wisconsin and Best in Show categories.

The 22 awards won collectively by the following SSfW companies were:

Apple Valley Enterprises LLC – Eau Claire

Raspberry Jalapeno Jam: 3rd Place Garden Produce

Confections for Any Occasion – Theresa

Pumpkin Pie Truffles: 1st Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets

Gold Coast Candy – Appleton

Sharay's Ghana Style Pistachio Brittle: 2nd Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets

Sharay's Ghana Style Peanut Brittle: 3rd Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets

Java Twist – Pewaukee

Chocolate Lemonade: 1st Place Summertime Beverages, Best of Something Special from Wisconsin

Limebrew: 4th Place Summertime Beverages

Northwoods Tea and Herb – Wausau

Nettle Tea: 2nd Place Summertime Beverages

Olympia Granola – Milwaukee

Turtle Mocha Coffehouse Bar: 3rd Place Dietary Delights

Caramel Apple Trail Bar: 4th Place Dietary Delights

Ourganic Farms – Watertown

Fermented Sauerkraut-Original: 4th Place Garden Produce

Pleasant's Best Sauces – Minocqua

Abundant Garden Marinara: 1st Place Garden Produce, Best in Show

Baled Hay: 1st Place Swimming in Sauces

Dragon's Kiss: 2nd Place Grilling & Chilling

Sweet & Sassy Cranberry Mustard: 2nd Place Swimming in Sauces

Golden Bourbon BBQ: 3rd Place Grilling & Chilling

Pop's Kettle Corn – Muskego

Dry Rub: 1st Place Grilling & Chilling, Judge's Favorite

Coconut Oil Sea Salt Popcorn: 2nd Place Dietary Delight

Apple Harvest Granola: 2nd Place Fall Harvest Inspired Snacks

Vegan Bakers Man – Waukesha

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie Dough: 4th Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets

For a complete list of results from the Grand Champion Eats & Treats competition, visit: https://wistatefair.com/competitions/competitive-exhibits-specialty-contests-judging-results

About Something Special from Wisconsin

​Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The approximately 500 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.



