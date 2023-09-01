Something Special from Wisconsin™ Companies Excel at State Fair Eats and Treats Competition
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 1, 2023
MADISON, Wis. – Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 22 of 37 awards at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition last month.
“We are extremely pleased with the Something Special from Wisconsin™ member companies' success at the Eats and Treats competition," said Lois Federman, SSfW director. “The Something Special from Wisconsin logo brings instant recognition and credibility to products, which helps separate them from the rest. The results of the competition are a testament to the fact that SSfW companies are producing products of the highest quality and desirability."
Open to Wisconsin's professional food businesses with yearly sales under $1 million, the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition highlights small to mid-size companies in the food processing industry. Judging took place in a variety of categories, including Chilling & Grilling, Fall Harvest Inspired Snacks, Seasons of Sugary Sweets, Spring Dips, Summertime Beverages, Swimming in Sauces, and Winter Mixes. New categories to the competition this year included Dietary Delights, Garden Produce, and Hip-Hip-Hurray for Hot Sauce. Rounding out the event were the Best of Something Special from Wisconsin and Best in Show categories.
The 22 awards won collectively by the following SSfW companies were:
Apple Valley Enterprises LLC – Eau Claire
Raspberry Jalapeno Jam: 3rd Place Garden Produce
Confections for Any Occasion – Theresa
Pumpkin Pie Truffles: 1st Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets
Gold Coast Candy – Appleton
Sharay's Ghana Style Pistachio Brittle: 2nd Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets
Sharay's Ghana Style Peanut Brittle: 3rd Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets
Java Twist – Pewaukee
Chocolate Lemonade: 1st Place Summertime Beverages, Best of Something Special from Wisconsin
Limebrew: 4th Place Summertime Beverages
Northwoods Tea and Herb – Wausau
Nettle Tea: 2nd Place Summertime Beverages
Olympia Granola – Milwaukee
Turtle Mocha Coffehouse Bar: 3rd Place Dietary Delights
Caramel Apple Trail Bar: 4th Place Dietary Delights
Ourganic Farms – Watertown
Fermented Sauerkraut-Original: 4th Place Garden Produce
Pleasant's Best Sauces – Minocqua
Abundant Garden Marinara: 1st Place Garden Produce, Best in Show
Baled Hay: 1st Place Swimming in Sauces
Dragon's Kiss: 2nd Place Grilling & Chilling
Sweet & Sassy Cranberry Mustard: 2nd Place Swimming in Sauces
Golden Bourbon BBQ: 3rd Place Grilling & Chilling
Pop's Kettle Corn – Muskego
Dry Rub: 1st Place Grilling & Chilling, Judge's Favorite
Coconut Oil Sea Salt Popcorn: 2nd Place Dietary Delight
Apple Harvest Granola: 2nd Place Fall Harvest Inspired Snacks
Vegan Bakers Man – Waukesha
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie Dough: 4th Place Seasons of Sugary Sweets
For a complete list of results from the Grand Champion Eats & Treats competition, visit: https://wistatefair.com/competitions/competitive-exhibits-specialty-contests-judging-results
About Something Special from Wisconsin
Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The approximately 500 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.
