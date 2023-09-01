Submit Release
Memphis Woman Arrested, Charged with Counts Including TennCare Fraud and Forgery

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman.

In April, TBI received information from United Healthcare Community Plan, a TennCare Managed Care Organization, alleging an employer was fraudulently submitting timesheets for a caregiver for services provided to a TennCare recipient.  During the investigation, agents developed information that from September 2021 to July 2022, Kimberly Thompson submitted the altered timesheets and changed banking information for the employee to ensure she received the payments.

On July 12th, TBI agents secured arrest warrants charging Thompson (DOB: 4/11/91) with TennCare Fraud, Forgery ($2,500 or less), Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Theft of Property ($1,000 to $2,500), Criminal Attempt to wit Theft of Property (over $2,500, less than $10,000).  On Thursday, Thompson was booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility and was released on her own recognizance.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

