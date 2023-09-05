Hip AI® Artificial Intelligence System Marks 1-Year Anniversary
Utilization of AI-powered software marks new era for technology-based orthopedic solutionsMIDVALE, UT, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoGrid Systems, a MedTech firm aiming to digitally transform orthopedic surgery with artificial intelligence solutions, announced the 1-year anniversary of its proprietary Hip AI® software package for total hip arthroplasty.
Hip AI®, developed by researchers and engineers in the USA and France, is designed to streamline & simplify the operative process for surgeons, hospitals, and patients by capturing real-time surgical imagery and providing the physician with automated data, implant position information and image correction. As a 510(k) cleared technology, Hip AI® is available across the United States and rapid product adoption continues with OrthoGrid Hip AI® utilization expected to eventually reach tens of thousands of patients.
At the forefront of Hip AI® is Dr. Jeremy Gililland, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in total joint arthroplasty in Salt Lake City, UT.
“Total hip arthroplasty is a common surgical procedure with uncommonly complicated requirements and challenges,” explained Dr. Gililland. “For each hip replacement patient, a surgeon develops a plan for leg length, offset, tissue tensioning, and rotation. But achieving these goals concurrently has been a longstanding challenge because positional information about the patient’s anatomy—and the X-ray images we see during surgery–are compromised by parallax and distortion and even user error. OrthoGrid’s Hip AI System automatically addresses these issues and provides real-time positional tracking and feedback that enables a faster procedure contributing to clinical outcomes and greatly enhancing the surgical experience.”
OrthoGrid Systems’ Hip AI® platform is a unique and proprietary solution consisting of a high-powered computer mated with a user interface and small cart positioned in the operative theater. The system is highly automated and can be operated by a surgical assistant and connects directly to any fluoroscopic system. FDA-cleared in Q2-2022, Hip AI® is one of the world’s most advanced and unique technology solutions in the orthopedic category and represents the culmination of years of R&D efforts and partnerships with clinical experts and manufacturers around the world.
Hip AI® is a central technology in OrthoGrid Systems’ broadening ecosystem of artificial intelligence solutions for orthopedics and is available for surgical demonstration and institutional evaluation in dozens of major metropolitan areas around the USA.
