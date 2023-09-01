Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market Map Covering Top 10 Players and Scope 2021-2031 | Qorvo, Huawei, Cisco, Qualcomm

Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market Global Opportunity Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless backhaul equipment is the backbone of wireless communication networks, connecting the core network to remote sites such as cell towers and small cells. The core network refers to the central elements of a network, such as the network control center and data centers, while remote sites are the access points that connect end-users to the network.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), by Frequency Band (4GHz to 11 GHz, 6GHz to 42 GHz, Millimeter waves (mmW)), by End Use Industry (Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Commercial, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," the wireless backhaul equipment market size was valued at $31.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $104.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key players profiled in the report include Ceragon Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., MikroTik, Qorvo Inc, Qualcomm, RADWIN, Siklu Communication, and ZTE Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the wireless backhaul equipment market.

The wireless backhaul equipment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in 5G technology testing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China, an increase in the use of millimetre wave technology-based scanner systems in transportation and airports, and an increase in demand for smart devices. Furthermore, government support and initiatives to promote rural connectivity and digitalization, as well as the expansion of 5G networks and increasing deployment of IoT applications, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market share during the forecast period.

Various enhanced applications are being used in military & defense sectors such as radar, electronic warfare, and satellite communications. To provide commands, military intelligence, and orders from one place to another in combat scenarios, these applications will need millimeter wave technology with strong wireless backhaul equipment. The reason behind deployment of millimeter wave technology in military & defense applications, owing to high frequency range. Due to that millimeter wave technology can easily cover range of radar and satellite communication segment, which is 18-40 GHz.

On the basis of offering, the equipment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. On the basis of frequency band, the 6GHz to 42GHz segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. On the basis of end use industry, the transportation and logistics segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific and North America remains a significant participant in the wireless backhaul equipment market.

Key Findings of the Study

• The wireless backhaul equipment market size is expected to grow due to increasing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity from mobile network operators and enterprises.

• The shift towards 5G networks is driving demand for new and upgraded wireless backhaul equipment that can support higher bandwidth and lower latency.

• Microwave equipment is still the most commonly used technology for wireless backhaul, but fiber and millimeter wave technology are expected to gain traction in the future.

• The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market for wireless backhaul equipment due to the rapid expansion of mobile networks in the region.