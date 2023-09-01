Bosch completes acquisition of assets of TSI Semiconductors

Acquisition enhances Bosch global portfolio of SiC chips

Former TSI in Roseville now part of Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC

Semiconductor industry specialist Thorsten Scheer is heading the new organization as plant manager of Roseville and regional president of the Bosch Automotive Electronics division in North America

California Competes Tax Credit incentive of $25 million approved as part of funding opportunities to support planned $1.5 billion investment into the site by Bosch

Roseville, California, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bosch has completed the acquisition of assets of the U.S. chipmaker TSI Semiconductors Corporation (TSI Semiconductors), based in Roseville, California, on August 31, 2023. The new company is called Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC.

In April 2023, Bosch announced its intention to acquire certain assets of TSI Semiconductors. With this acquisition, Bosch is establishing significant manufacturing capacity in an important market. Starting in 2026, the first chips will be produced on 200-millimeter wafers based on the innovative material silicon carbide (SiC). Bosch plans to invest some $1.5 billion to transform the Roseville site into a facility that produces and tests silicon carbide semiconductors, which are a key building blocks for electric vehicles.

“We are systematically reinforcing our global portfolio of SiC chips to advance electromobility,” said Michael Budde, President Bosch Automotive Electronics. “In electric vehicles, SiC chips enable greater range and more efficient recharging, as they use up to 50 percent less energy. The investment clearly shows our commitment in this strategically important field.”

“By extending our semiconductor operations, we are strengthening our local presence in an important market for high efficiency electronic solutions" said Paul Thomas, who will assume the role of president, Americas for Bosch Mobility beginning January 2024. “The location in Roseville will reinforce the Bosch semiconductor business and expand our international semiconductor manufacturing network.”

The approximately 250 local associates in Roseville are now part of the global Bosch family. The Roseville location has extensive experience in the design and production of semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications for nearly 40 years. Production will be built up gradually and we expect the Roseville location to grow.

Thorsten Scheer, a semiconductor industry specialist with 10 years of professional experience in the sensor business, is heading the new organization as plant manager in Roseville and regional president of the Bosch Automotive Electronics division in North America. In this role, he integrates the Roseville site into Bosch's international semiconductor manufacturing network and manages the transformation of the plant into a production facility for silicon carbide chips. Here, Thorsten Scheer builds on his broad experience in various leadership positions for Bosch in Germany, Hungary, and the U.S., and in particular his expertise in post-merger integration. Thorsten Scheer is a physicist and holds a doctorate in economics.

“The semiconductor experts in Roseville and the existing clean-room facilities will allow us to manufacture SiC chips for electromobility on an even larger scale,” said Thorsten Scheer. “This is an amazing opportunity to be at the forefront of one of the most exciting developments in the technology sector, together with a dedicated and experienced team.”

Systematic investments in pivotal semiconductor technology

Over the next years, Bosch intends to invest more than $1.5 billion USD in the Roseville site and upgrade the manufacturing facilities to state-of-the-art processes. The full scope of the planned investment will be heavily dependent on federal funding opportunities. Bosch intends to apply for federal funding under the CHIPS and Science Act and already the Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development (GO-Biz) approved a $25 million California Competes Tax Credit incentive that will support redevelopment and investment in Roseville.

“Bosch looks forward to a strong, long-term partnership with the City of Roseville, Placer County and the State of California,” Scheer said.

Press photo/s:

Aerial footage of Roseville, CA facility: https://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/video-253957.html

View of Bosch semiconductor plant in Reutlingen, Germany: https://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/current-view-of-the-semiconductor-production-in-reutlingen-237957.html

Photo of Bosch semiconductor production in Reutlingen, Germany: https://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/4000-square-meters-of-new-clean-room-space-to-be-built-in-reutlingen-by-the-end-of-2023-234439.html

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in 2022. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 421,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 85,500 associates in research and development, of which nearly 44,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress



Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.0538

Attachment

Tim Wieland Bosch 2488767708 tim.wieland@us.bosch.com