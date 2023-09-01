United States Telecom Tower Power System Market to Surpass US$ 987.9 million by 2033 amid Extensive Coverage Needs | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is witnessing a remarkable expansion of its telecom infrastructure, driven by the insatiable demand for uninterrupted and efficient power supply to support the sprawling communication networks. Telecom tower power systems have emerged as indispensable solutions, safeguarding against power disruptions and fluctuations that could otherwise disrupt crucial communication services. Particularly in regions prone to frequent power outages or unreliable electrical grids, these systems are gaining popularity, promising continuous operations, enhanced productivity, and reduced downtime for businesses

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the United States telecom tower power system market value is expected to reach US$ 568.7 million in 2023. Overall sales of telecom tower power systems in the country are predicted to soar at 5.7% CAGR. By 2033, the United States market is projected to reach US$ 987.9 million.



Rapid expansion of telecom infrastructure and surging demand for uninterrupted & efficient power supply to sustain the expansive communication networks are key factors driving the United States market.

Telecom tower power systems are becoming ideal solutions for ensuring reliable and uninterrupted connectivity in towers and stations. This is because they safeguard against power disruptions and fluctuations that could disrupt communication services.

Growing popularity of telecom tower power systems across the United States regions with frequent power outages or unreliable electrical grids is expected to boost the market.

Telecom tower power systems are of utmost importance to maintain continuous operations in areas with frequent power outages or unreliable electrical grids. They help companies significantly improve productivity and reduce the risk of downtime.

Rising penetration of 5G networks across the United States is likely to fuel telecom tower power system sales during the assessment period.

The 5G technology demands higher capacity, increased network density, and extensive coverage. This is prompting telecom operators to invest in advanced power systems for towers.

Expansion of the telecom network coverage in emerging regions due to favorable government support is anticipated to create a high demand for telecom tower power systems.

Another prominent factor expected to boost the United States telecom tower power system industry is the rising usage of renewable power sources.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, are gaining traction as they offer a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional grid power. Green power systems not only align with corporate social responsibility goals but also help operators optimize operational costs in the long run.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for eco-friendly power solutions in the telecom tower sectors is expected to rise rapidly as sustainability becomes a key driver in decision-making.

The increasing demand for data center connectivity and cloud services is likely to present ample growth opportunities for telecom tower power system manufacturers in the United States.

Data centers rely on robust and secure communication links to facilitate seamless data transfer between various locations. For this purpose, telecom operators are increasingly adopting solar panels as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to power their towers, especially in remote or off-grid locations.

On the other hand, the high cost of telecom tower power systems and the scarcity of available sites that meet necessary height, proximity, and structural requirements can impede the expansion of the target market.

Key Takeaways from the United States Telecom Tower Power System Market Report:

The United States telecom tower power system market is projected to total a valuation of US$ 987.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on power source type, solar power segment is predicted to account for a market share of 41.8% by 2033.

by 2033. By tower and station type, macro towers segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033.

of through 2033. The South United States market is predicted to reach US$ 436.4 million valuation by 2033.

valuation by 2033. The West United States industry valuation is expected to reach US$ 192.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in the Midwest United States is likely to rise at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Market Highlights:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights (FMI) presents an unbiased analysis of the United States telecom tower power system industry, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on power source type (grid power, backup batteries), diesel generators, solar power, wind power, and fuel cells), capacity (up to 10 KVA, 10 to 100 KVA, and above 100 KVA), tower and station type (macro towers, small cell towers, distributed antenna system, rooftop towers, guyed towers, monopoles, micro-cell 5G towers, rural/remote 3G/LTE towers, radio/TV/satellite stations, edge data centers, and region (West United States, Midwest United States, Northeast United States, and South United States).

Global Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 568.7 million Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 987.9 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 5.7% CAGR Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million, Volume in Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Power Source Type

Capacity

Tower and Station Type

Regions Country Covered United States Key Regions Covered West United States

South United States

Northeast United States

Midwest United States Key Companies Profiled Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

GE Energy

Schneider Electric

Cummins Inc.

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Plc

ZTE Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Delta Electronics Inc.

American Tower Corporation

Crown Castle International Corp

Vertiv

SBA Communications Corporation

Ascot Group

Dynamic Power Group

Mayer Power Products

Voltserver

Staticon

Alpha Technologies

UNIPOWER

Competitive Landscape

Telecom tower power system manufacturers are looking to introduce new advanced power solutions. They are also shifting their focus to renewable power sources to meet end-user requirements and reduce their footprint.

To fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets, companies are implementing several organic and inorganic strategies. These include new product launches, mergers, facility expansions, collaborations, acquisitions, and strengthening distribution networks.

Recent developments:

In 2022, Lifespan, an advanced digital product portfolio aimed at optimizing the performance and operations of renewable assets within fleets, was launched by GE.





Telecom Tower Power System Market Segmentation:

By Power Source Type:

Grid Power

Backup Batteries Lead Acid Batteries Li-ion Batteries Others

Diesel Generators

Solar Power

Wind Power

Fuel Cells



By Capacity:

Up to 10 KVA

10 to 100 KVA

Above 100 KVA



By Tower and Station Type:

Macro Towers

Small Cell Towers

Distributed Antenna System

Rooftop Towers

Guyed Towers

Monopoles

Micro-cell 5G Towers

Rural/Remote 3G/LTE Towers

Radio/TV/Satellite Stations

Edge Data Centers

By Region:

West United States

Midwest United States

Northeast United States

South United States

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

