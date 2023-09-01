Participation in the Day of Knowledge and meeting with educators

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Dangara district of Khatlon Province, participated and spoke, as a tradition, in the Day of Knowledge and the Lesson of Peace, and held a sincere meeting with the country's educators.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon congratulated the beginning of the new academic year, the Day of Knowledge and the Lesson of Peace to all pupils and students, including those who stepped on the threshold of school for the first time today, to the people of science and education of the country and parents.

As the school year begins with the Lesson of Peace, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, reflected on the peace-seeking policy of the country's Government and stated that Tajikistan, as a peace-loving and justice-upholding country, has repeatedly announced from high platforms that the main and best way to resolve any opposition and conflict is compliance with norms of international law, negotiations and peaceful resolution of issues and problems.

It was emphasized that the creation of a healthy and developed society is precisely through the formation of advanced science and education, the implementation of targeted education and training based on national values, raising the level of professionalism of teachers, creating modern conditions of education in educational institutions of all levels of education, that is, with modern tools and equipment it is possible to provide them and, of course, the dedicated work of educators and the cooperation and support of parents.

The Government of the country is channeling its resources, opportunities and efforts to this most important social direction and is creating all the necessary conditions for science, vocational training and education and training of teenagers and young people.

Taking into account that the sustainable development of the education sector and the effectiveness of reforms depend on the increase in funding, the Government of the country is increasing the funding of this key sector year by year.

This year, 7.2 billion somoni have been allocated for education, which is by 14% more than in 2022 and makes up almost 19% of the annual state budget.

At the time of independence, 3,700 buildings of educational institutions for more than one and a half million students were built and put into use in the territory of the country at the expense of all sources of funding, and the work in this direction continues.

In the academic year 1991-1992, the number of students in the country was 1 million 325 thousand. This number has reached 2 million 232 thousand in the 2022-2023 academic year, which is by 900 thousand more than at the beginning of the independence era.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked the Government of the country and the Ministry of Education and Science to take into account the growth of the population, including children and adolescents, as well as the construction of new settlements and villages, to expand the construction of educational institutions and to create favorable conditions in them in cooperation with other ministries and departments and executive bodies of state authority of regions, cities and districts and with the attraction of internal and external funds.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Science was instructed to take necessary measures in cooperation with the executive authorities of the regions, cities and districts for the repair and reconstruction of educational institutions in need of repair and in a state of emergency.

The development of preschool education, which plays an important role in shaping the personality of children and preparing them for general education, is under the special attention of the Government of the country.

It was considered necessary that the Ministries of Education and Science, Finance, Justice, Economic Development and Trade, Health and Social Protection of the Population, the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, the Agency for Supervision in the Field of Education and Science and other ministries and agencies that have educational institutions in their structure, taking into account the growth of the population, take additional measures to enroll children in preschool institutions as much as possible.

In order to improve the level and quality of education, the Ministry of Education and Science, in cooperation with the Agency for Supervision in the Field of Education and Science and the Academy of Education, was tasked with preparing and submitting to the Government of the country by the end of this year the draft resolution of the Government of Tajikistan "On the National Concept of Education Quality Assessment".

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon addressed the teachers and emphasized that, first of all, they should pay constant and strict attention to the issue of raising their professional level.

After the speech of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the Day of Knowledge, a group of teachers and students, including Umeda Shokirova - teacher of Khatlon State Medical University, Nasirzoda Ozodamoh - student of Dangara State University, Zoirzoda Gulandom - student of Khatlon State Medical University and Barotzoda Dilshod - student of Khatlon State University spoke and expressed their gratitude to the Proponent of education of the country for ensuring modern conditions of work, studies and increasing concern for the progress of social sectors.