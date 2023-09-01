NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet September 13-14 in Carteret County

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Wayne West Building at Carteret Community College, 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC. The public may attend in person or via remote access. Room information and remote access links will be posted on the EMC webpage.

The Air Quality and Water Quality committee meetings will be held on Sept. 13. No meeting is scheduled for the Groundwater & Waste Management or Water Allocation committees. The full Commission will meet on Sept. 14.

Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.