Travel Advisory: Nasonville Bridge Closure in Burrillville Starts September 8

Starting on Friday, September 8, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will temporarily close the structurally deficient Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge in Burrillville for approximately three months for rehabilitation work. The bridge carries Route 7 (Douglas Turnpike) over an old mill waterway and is located just south of the intersection with Lorry Lane.

During the closure, drivers will need to follow a detour using Route 102 (Broncos Highway), Glendale Bypass, and Victory Highway. To aid detouring motorists, RIDOT will use a temporary traffic signal from an earlier bridge project at the intersection of Route 7 and Victory Highway to keep traffic moving through the village.

RIDOT will make concrete repairs, reconstruction a short section of Route 7 on either side of the bridge and install a new safety railing.

Rehabilitation of the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge is part of an $18.8 million, three-bridge project in Burrillville. The other bridges to be rehabilitated include the Glendale and Joslin Road bridges. The entire project finishes in summer 2026.

The rehabilitation of the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.