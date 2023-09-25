Pwned Labs Launches to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Education
Our vision is to create a future where businesses thrive with resourceful, highly skilled talent. We believe that quality education should be accessible to all, and we're here to make that a reality.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Pwned Labs, a groundbreaking company set to redefine the global cybersecurity education landscape. With a mission to break down the barriers of cost and accessibility to cyber-security education, Pwned Labs aims to empower millions with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly security-first world.
— Ian Austin, Founder and CEO
About Pwned Labs
Founded by Ian Austin (CEO), Pwned Labs is headquartered in London and operates in the Cybersecurity EdTech sector. The company is uniquely positioned to address the fragmented offerings in the market, providing a 360-degree solution that caters to different upskilling needs.
"Our vision is to create a future where resilient businesses thrive with resourceful, highly skilled talent," said Ian Austin. "We believe that quality education should be accessible to all, and we're here to make that a reality."
Pwned Labs offers a range of courses and interactive labs designed to help individuals, whether beginners or seasoned professionals, develop their cybersecurity knowledge. Key features include:
- Bite-sized Labs and Courses: Enabling continuous learning and catering to different learning paces and styles.
- Comprehensive Coverage: From foundational to expert knowledge, taught by seasoned industry practitioners.
- Interactive labs: Real-world, immersive scenarios are delivered in a secure environment for the ultimate hands-on experience.
- Plug-and-Pwn: Users can start immediately, with no complex lab setups to maintain or troubleshoot, and no credit card needed.
Pwned Labs aims to build the largest community of cyber professionals in the world, supporting aspiring and current professionals at every step of their cybersecurity journey. This community will help users build their knowledge outside of the classroom, connect with peers, access mentoring, realise their full potential and use lifelong learning to support a successful career.
The company is committed to democratizing cybersecurity education and getting millions more people into cybersecurity, helping close the skills gap. "We want to provide opportunities for those who may not have been able to afford or have access to a formal education to build a career in cybersecurity," said Ian Austin.
