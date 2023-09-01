Salessound now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Salessound software for sales teams to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
Quartile Software Limited, an information technology and services company, today announced the availability of its Salessound software for sales team management in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Salessound customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Salessound software as a service for sales team management, feedback, reporting, and insights lets you easily manage all aspects of your team’s performance, not just targets and metrics. Most companies don’t have access to dedicated tools to help them move away from a narrow management focus on the metrics of sales pipelines, conversion rates, and clicks to a broader engagement between the sales team and the entire business.
“That’s where Salessound helps, by taking a different path,” said Mike Gorman, Director, Quartile Software Limited. “Imagine you are a new sales manager. You may have had little training for the role, and probably few tools to manage your team. Salessound provides you easy access to better processes and software so you can really listen to your sales team and their ideas, get structured reports with a clear view of trends and performance, and focus on what you need to do to help your business and customers,” said Gorman.
A Salessound 2023 mid-year survey of sales leaders revealed that 47 percent of respondents felt they had received little or no training for their leadership role. The same respondents also included leadership, relationship building, and communication as their own and their team’s main training needs for the year ahead.
“These findings confirm choices underpinning the design of Salessound – managing a team well is not only about pursuing metrics. It’s about broader engagement, communication, and knowledge sharing. Businesses which don’t gather and share salespeople’s valuable knowledge will lose opportunities to create customer benefits,” said Gorman.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Quartile Software’s Salessound solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Salessound and get it now by visiting its page on the Azure Marketplace
About Quartile Software Limited
As a Microsoft Cloud Partner and a participant in the ISV Success Program, Quartile has already benefitted from a large pool of Microsoft resources and access to a network of skilled professionals. With the additional benefits of Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource listings, Quartile now has access to an even larger set of support, marketing, technical, payment processing, and other resources that would usually only be available to much larger businesses. For more information, visit the Salessound company website.
Mike Gorman
Mike Gorman
Quartile Software Limited
+44 131 208 1001
contact@salessound.com