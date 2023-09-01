Booster Is On Mission to Raise $1 Billion For K-12 Schools by 2026

Positively Impacting Over 16 Million Students Through Fundraising

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booster, the country’s leading fundraising partner for K-12 schools, released its annual Impact Report , announcing the addition of $125 million raised for schools in the 2022-2023 school year. This brings the company closer to its goal of profiting schools $1 billion in five years, ending with the 2025-2026 school year. To date, Booster has raised more than $252 million toward its goal.

The fundraising company’s newly released report also shares updated numbers reflecting its growth and reach across the nation. Booster, which recently expanded its fundraising offerings to support high schools, teams and groups, now serves over 7,500 schools from kindergarten through twelfth grade, creating positive experiences and building community for over 16.5 million students across all 50 states.

“I want to express our gratitude to the administrators, teachers and parent volunteers for trusting Booster to help their schools thrive,” said Stephen Murray, President and COO of Booster. “We are inspired by the bravery and perseverance we have witnessed in families and school systems, especially the last few years as they’ve faced significant challenges with such courage and creativity.”

Booster’s report goes beyond numbers and showcases tangible examples of how its fundraising solutions are creating a lasting impact on schools, students and communities as well as building trust and lasting relationships.

“[The Booster team is] enthusiastic, they’re energetic, the kids absolutely adore them, they love them. They make connections and they do it so eloquently…Just when you think it can't get any better, it does," said Gina Fanelli, PTO President at Blue Mountain Elementary East in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania.

Blue Mountain Elementary East celebrated its 10th Fun Run with Booster during the spring. The partnership has raised more than $280,000 for the school to help fund a pavilion, specialized playground equipment, field trips, teacher appreciation, classroom supplies, technology and more.

Funds raised through Booster programs this year have also helped contribute to projects such as transforming a school gym for a high school in Greer, South Carolina, giving a massive playground upgrade with funds from a Fun Run in Frisco, Texas, bringing new technology to every single classroom at a school in Littleton, Colorado and providing educational enrichment resources through Fun Run and product sale fundraisers for students in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Booster’s fundraisers also directly impact students such as 21-year-old Harper Hancuff , a professional weightlifter with two world records who competes in both general competitions and the Special Olympics. Hancuff, who recently stopped by Booster’s headquarters in Atlanta to visit with the team, attributes her passion for fitness to participating in Booster fundraisers as a student.

“You have exceeded our expectations by far. Thank you all so much. Your legacy makes a huge difference and here’s proof of it,” said Hancuff’s father, Travis Hancuff.

As the 2023-2024 school year begins, Booster remains dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of individual students and entire educational communities nationwide as it continues to work towards its goal to raise $1 billion for schools by 2027.

# # #

About Booster

Booster is the leading school fundraising company in the U.S. As the son of an educator, founder Chris Carneal created Booster in 2002 to help strengthen schools. Since then, Booster has offered ever-expanding fundraising services such as school fun runs, fundraising technology, spirit gear and promotional products, product sales and more to help schools thrive by increasing funds and inspiring students through fitness and character-building experiences. More than 800 team members serve 7,500 K-12 schools nationwide and have helped schools, groups and teams profit more than $600 million.

Based in Georgia, Booster embraces the virtues of gratitude, wisdom, care, courage, grit, and celebration. These virtues guide every aspect of its business, from client care, leader development, product development and technical support, to sales and marketing. Learn more at choosebooster.com.

