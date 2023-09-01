Fructose Market Size to Reach Around USD 7,620 Million by 2032

The global fructose market size was valued at USD 4700 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7,620 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global fructose market size will surpass around USD 6,860 million by 2032. Many plants contain fructose, a straightforward ketonic monosaccharide that joins with glucose to generate the disaccharide sucrose. Fructose is less harmful and does not promote an increase in calories, and it can be extracted in both crystalline and liquid forms. One of the sugars that naturally occur in fruits and vegetables, fructose is primarily obtained by the hydrolysis of starch into glucose. One of the changes in dietary monosaccharides that are directly eliminated from the body during digestion, along with glucose and galactose. The factors that are expected to propel the expansion of the Fructose Market from 2022 to 2032 are rising demand for environmentally friendly label products, rising need for affordable sweeteners, and growing preference for high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.



Market Overview

One of the changes in dietary monosaccharides, fructose provides glucose and galactose, both of which are immediately absorbed into the blood following digestion. Both crystalline and liquid fructose can be used to make fructose. The hydrolysis of starch into glucose and subsequent fructose synthesis is the main source of fructose. Fructose is also found in substantial amounts in naturally occurring foods such as fruits and vegetables like potatoes, onions, and other vegetables.

The product made from sources besides corn is fructose syrup. Although the B2B sector uses fructose corn syrup more frequently, the rise of fructose syrups has been sluggish. Yet, given how simple it is to incorporate liquid into items and the fact that maize is not utilized in the production of this product, it might acquire popularity among consumers in the ensuing years. The product's pricing are the only downside, and not many consumers are manufacturing it. The fructose market's highest growth has been predicted for the fructose solids. With about 99% purity in the products, it has the highest level of purity. Fructose solids are employed in a variety of additional applications, including sports nutrition, personal care and cosmetic products, and medicinal formulations, because of this feature.

Regional Insight

North America held the top spot in the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of in 45% 2022. The expansion of the sector has been facilitated by the rising popularity of packaged beverages in the area, such as juices, sports drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. On the other hand, consumers in this area are gradually switching to organic products, which is anticipated to lower product demand.

Between 2023 and 2032, the fructose market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in East Asia and South Asia, thanks to the rapidly developing beverage industries in China and India. Additionally, it is anticipated that changing consumer lifestyles that call for food products like sweets, carbonated drinks, and chocolates would boost the market growth in the areas.

Report Highlights

By Product, due to its capacity to improve the texture, color, and flavor of many foods and beverages, the high fructose corn syrup category had the biggest share of around 63% in 2022. The global shift in consumer preferences towards convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals is fueling the expansion of the fructose market.

According to estimates, the segment with the quickest growth is fructose syrup. This is because it mixes well with other components. The Fructose Market is expanding as a result of the increased use of these goods, which are generally sourced from maize starch and are utilized in dry-mix beverages, flavored water, low-calorie products, and carbonated drinks.

By Application, Fructose has a remarkable possibility in the pharmaceutical business, where it is used as one of the key constituents in cough syrup and is found in practically all medical syrups as well as a few oral medications. High fructose corn syrup is typically used by pharmaceutical companies as a flavoring component in their products. Because of its sweet flavor and ease of intake, fructose is a common ingredient in medicines. As high fructose corn syrup is already a liquid, incorporating it into the process of making medicines is simple and homogeneous.

By application, the beverage application segment has contributed revenue share of 70% in 2022.

Market Dynamic

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Affordable Sweeteners

Scientists are concentrating on creating sweeteners that are affordable and cut costs by 39.7%. These sweeteners have 0.2 calories per gramme and are 70% as delicious as sucrose. The food and beverage sector is seeing a sharp expansion of the market for monosaccharide sweeteners like fructose and glucose as a result of the product's cost-effective advantages when used as a sweetener compared to regular sugar. The market for fructose sweeteners in the production of various food and beverage products has increased along with the demand for a variety of ready-to-eat food and beverage products, which is fueling the expansion of the fructose market.

Restrain

Rising demand for sugar free products

Although fructose is commonly utilized in the food and beverage industries, experts advise against using it excessively. Because improper product use could harm one's health. Fructose consumption in excess impairs liver function and raises uric acid levels throughout the body. Also, growing consumer demand for low-calorie and sugar-free food and beverages is contributing to the expansion of the global fructose market by raising awareness of the benefits of eating healthily around the world. In order to build brand awareness, key market players in the target market are concentrating their efforts and spending primarily on branding and product promotions. This strategy is anticipated to drive demand for processed foods over the forecast period and subsequently support target market expansion. Yet over the projection period, strict regulations related to fructose and its derivatives are anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Opportunities

Increase In Skin Care Product

The novel component fructose works as a natural exfoliator and humectant moisturizer in face cream products. It can be utilized to gently remove dead skin cells and draw moisture to the outer layer of the skin, giving the skin a moisturized and healthy appearance. Fructose is a suitable ingredient for skin lotions and moisturizers because to its ability to absorb and retain moisture.

Fructose is also an effective natural exfoliant that helps maintain the ideal oil level of the face and offers excellent blemish control. Fructose contains glycolic acid, which shields the skin from numerous pollutants and contaminants. The demand of skincare products will rise along with knowledge of healthy living and skincare, which would be very beneficial for the fructose industry.

Challenges

Increasing worries over diet intake are impeding the expansion of the fructose market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of fatalities in 2020 are predicted to be caused by disorders connected to nutrition. Customers are becoming more concerned about their dietary intake as awareness of overweight, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and digestive problems grows. One of the main things that is thought to be slowing the expansion of the fructose market is that consumers all over the world are switching from fructose sweeteners to zero-calorie sweeteners.

Recent & Development

For instance, Cargill spent more than USD 50 million building a corn syrup refinery in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in August 2022, increasing the company's capacity to more sustainably meet the increased demand for the commodity. As a result of these enormous investments, HFCS production has expanded significantly on a global scale.

In September 2022, Ingredion opened a cutting-edge, environmentally friendly starch manufacturing facility in China. By building this new facility for specialized starches, Ingredion supports regional farmers while advancing sustainable production and enhancing supply to the global F&B supply chain.

July 2021: Cargill invested USD 45 million (EUR 38 million) to add soluble fibers to its European portfolio of starches, sweeteners, and texturizers as the demand for reduced-sugar products increased.





Market Segmentation

By Product

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Fructose Syrups

Fructose Solids





By Application

Dairy Products

Baked Goods

Beverages

Cosmetics And Personal Care

Sports Nutrition

Drug Formulations

Other Applications





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





