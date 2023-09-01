Meridian Institute Hosts Webinar with support from the Walton Family Foundation & Ecological Restoration Business Assoc.
Beyond Sackett vs. EPA: Improving Ecological Offsets for Clean Water Act Permits: Expert Panel on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. eastern
While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case, EPA has an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, Tribes, and partners. EPA Michael S. Regan”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Institute has convened environmental entrepreneurs, academics, stream restoration experts as well as federal and state regulatory representatives to discuss the recent work to improve stream & wetland restoration for Clean Water Act offsets. The webinar event will begin at 1 p.m. ET via remote electronic platform on Sept. 6. More than 350 people have registered to attend. Media are invited and there will be press avails with the panelists after this webinar.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a final rule this week, amending the 2023 definition of “Waters of the United States,” in response to the Supreme Court decision under Sackett vs. EPA.
The final rule effectively removes federal protection of many wetlands and some smaller streams. The full implications of the recent Sackett decision and the rule are unclear and will require months to years to completely unfold. What is clear, however, is that the rule will affect demand within a market for ecological restoration unfamiliar to most—stream & wetland mitigation banking. Designed to support economic and ecological sustainability as well as private property rights, this market provides Clean Water Act offsets for permitted developments that harm “Waters of the United States”.
Who: Meridian Institute, Conservation Organizations, Stream Mitigation Experts, Federal and State Regulatory Representatives, Scientific and Market Academic Experts
What: Informational Webinar and White Paper Discussion: Problem Statement and Recommended Solutions for Encouraging Innovation and Improving Ecological Outcomes in 404 Stream Bank Mitigation
The Recommended Solutions propose strategies for addressing the challenges identified in the Problem Statement. Solutions are organized into four key categories, including: Learning and Training; Measuring, Permitting, and Crediting; Regional and Watershed Approaches; and Joint Guidance and/or Regulatory Guidance Letters.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
Where: Secure Video Conference link to be provided to media in advance; please RSVP.
Why: The Sackett decision will impact the ecosystem restoration market that provides compliance under the Clean Water Act. After multiple amendments to the same rule by the last four administrations, conservation organizations and ecological restoration companies must once again pivot to the new “new normal.” Within days (or perhaps hours) of the webinar, EPA is expected to release new guidance on the final rule.
Improving and supporting the continued development of stream and wetland offset in a post-Sackett world will require smart decision-making by all stakeholders.
The goal of this effort is to find a sustainable model for improving stream and wetland restoration under existing federal regulatory programs—which the new rule impacts.
How: The Webinar panelists will be answering questions regarding the recent white paper and the current thinking on the Clean Water Act offset market.
RSVP Media Attendance or Press Interest on Availability: The full consensus document is available here, and registration for the informational webinar at 1:00 pm ET on September 6th, 2023 is still open.
