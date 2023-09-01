Outdoorsmen.com Announces San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Member, John Doyle, as President
It is an extremely important addition to have John Doyle on our executive team and as a board member, at this pivotal moment in our company’s growth as we prepare for taking Outdoorsmen.com public.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a social media and e-commerce technology company operating in the sporting goods industry, announced today that John Doyle: All American, MLS Soccer Star, San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Member, Olympic Soccer and US National Team Member as their new president, and board member.
— Ken Tapp
“I am thrilled to join the executive team and the Outdoorsmen.com board of directors,” said John Doyle, Sports division President. “We have an amazing group of women and men working towards getting Outdoorsmen.com public so that athletes, consumers, and small business operators can benefit from our aggressive growth strategy. Building on that strategy aligned perfectly with my 33-year business career as a professional athlete, coach, and general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes MLS Team,” added John Doyle.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. announced earlier this year that it has made significant process in preparing the company to go public, in an effort to execute faster on their aggressive roll-up strategy of small business operators and outdoor industry focused trade shows operators. Outdoorsmen.com aims to go public in the United States through either a merger with an existing publicly traded company, a SPAC merger, or a direct IPO listing on NASDAQ or the NYSE.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is one of the largest digital media and technology companies in North America, solely devoted to the hundreds of millions of outdoorsmen and business operators that contribute to an annual gross economic output of $862 billion from the outdoor economy. Their social networking technology brands cover the spectrum of the outdoor economy – from hunting and fishing to tennis, and from soccer and youth sports to biking, the millions of online users rely on Outdoorsmen.com for the best, most entertaining, useful, and relevant social connections. Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association. https://outdoorindustry.org
Learn more about Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. by going to https://www.Outdoorsmen.com
