Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Horizon City

TEXAS, September 1 - September 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Horizon City on Thursday, September 7. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Hardworking small business owners serve as one of the most important catalysts for economic growth in West Texas and across every region of the state," said Governor Abbott. "We look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit to Horizon City and more communities across Texas to ensure small businesses have the tools they need to continue to thrive. There truly is no better place to chase the American dream than Texas.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Horizon City provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Horizon City

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 11:15 AM

Starlight Event Center

6650 Continental Dr

El Paso, TX 79925

Panel Topics:

Digital Media & Marketing

Small Business and Entrepreneurship 101

Workforce Development

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, breakfast, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-horizon-city

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal