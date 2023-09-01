Inside NYS Aging: Issue 19 (September 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 19 (September 2023)

|
Issue #19 - September 2023
Master Plan for Aging Town Halls Coming to Buffalo Area
NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health are coming to Western New York for the next in a series of community engagement sessions on the state’s Master Plan for Aging.
Please join us, and spread the word, about upcoming back-to-back Town Halls in Buffalo on September 7 and 8. These programs provide the latest updates on the MPA as well as the opportunity for public input.
Pre-registration is required at the links below.
September 7, 2023
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church
641 Masten Ave
Buffalo, NY 14209
Please register here to attend in person.
Those not attending in person may view the event by registering here.
September 8, 2023
10 a.m. to noon
Amherst Center for Senior Services
370 John James Audubon Pkwy
Buffalo, NY 14228
Please register here to attend in person.
Those not attending in person may view the event by registering here.
More information is on the Master Plan for Aging website.
NYSOFA Kids Activity Guide Promotes Intergenerational Connections, Positive Attitudes about Aging
Kristin Smith, NYSOFA's NORC Program Coordinator, came to the NYSOFA Communications Bureau with a novel idea: "Let's make a kids' activity book," she said, to engage all of the younger children who join their grandparents at some of NYSOFA's public outreach events.
The idea took root, mingling with NYSOFA's mission to advance positive attitudes about aging and encourage people to connect across generations. The result? NYSOFA's new Amazing Intergenerational Activity Book!
Unveiled in August, the book includes games and activities for older adults and younger generations to do together. It also offers conversation starters and a trivia page highlighting some of the amazing things that people have accomplished in their later years.
NYSOFA brought copies of the booklet to the New York State Fair as a pilot, distributing the books to families visiting our booth (see image above). We're asking for their feedback to help us make this a lasting resource for future events.
NYSOFA Partners with Division of Homeland Security on Citizen Preparedness for Older Adults in September
September is Emergency Preparedness Month. To mark the occasion, NYSOFA is partnering with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) on Citizens Preparedness Corps training for older adults in several regions.
Please share this information with your community and encourage older adults to attend upcoming programs where they can learn tips that can help them prepare for disasters of all kinds.
The Citizen Preparedness Corps give residents the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster or emergency, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.
Trainings are led by the New York National Guard working with experts from DHSES’ Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
A key component of the training is distribution of free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits. The kits contain examples of key items to assist individuals in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. The state training and kits will help New Yorkers to be the most-trained and best-prepared citizens in the country. Dates and registration information are below.
September 11, 2023
5 to 7 p.m.
Congregation Beth Emeth
100 Academy Road
Albany, NY 12208
Register Here
September 20, 2023
2 to 4 p.m.
Lifespan of Greater Rochester
1900 S. Clinton Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
Register Here
September 21, 2023
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Tosh Collins Senor Center
25 Cazenovia Street
Buffalo, NY 14220
Register Here
September 26, 2023
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Borinquen Court Mitchel Older Adult Center
295 East 138th Street
Bronx, NY 10454
Register Here
Look for more dates in the coming week and a press release to help further promote these important events in your community.
"My First Support System": What New York's Caregiver Portal Can Do for Families in Your Community
“The caregiver portal was my first support system when caring for my mother with dementia," says Laura, a caregiver discussing the New York State Caregiver Portal, powered by Trualta. "There is so much helpful information in one place and I learned so much about providing care.”
Like Laura, caregivers in your community will see the benefits of New York's Caregiving Portal, available free of charge for anyone providing unpaid care to a loved one. But first, they need to identify as a caregiver, know about this resource, and see the kinds of custom-tailored topics available to them.
Please read our new flyer and get the word out today so that caregivers in your community get connected to a support system that helps caregivers in their efforts to help others.
Other Caregiver Resources
NY Connects and Area Agency on Aging programs have requested customizable material to help promote their general caregiver support programs. If you haven’t downloaded our social media graphics and other promotional materials, please do so today.
If you need assistance customizing these files, do not hesitate to contact NYSOFA Communications at communications@aging.ny.gov.
Utica Bargain Grocery Store a Model for Overcoming Food Insecurity among Older Adults
NYSOFA’s Assistant Director for Special Projects Crystal Collette last month toured the Bargain Grocery store in Utica along with officials from multiple other state agencies.
The purpose of the tour was to give a first-hand look at the store’s unique and sustainable business model that, importantly, allows people with food insecurity to shop with dignity. Notably, a survey showed that over 50% of the store's customers are age 50 years or older.
Bargain Grocery opened in 2002 with the purpose of serving the poor in Utica neighborhoods without grocery options. The grocery store offers affordable healthy foods that are priced at two-thirds the cost of traditional supermarkets.
Partnering with national and local vendors, the grocery store buys food that was overproduced, and receives donated products from companies, then sells the products at a low price. This model enables community members to access fresh, healthy food at an affordable price, in a dignified and independent manner. This model has been shown to increase the buying power of EBT by over 30%.
Additionally, the grocery store provides workforce development and hires those with employment barriers who have trouble entering the workforce.
To learn more about this innovative and inspiring grocery store, visit https://www.bargaingrocery.com/.
Are You Game?
Join us for "Reach Out and Play" across generations on Sept. 5 to Oct. 31
Over 130 of our aging services partners have signed up to host local Game Nights in September and October to encourage intergenerational play as part of a national Reach Out and Play initiative.
Are you game?
The Reach Out and Play events are sponsored by Ageless Innovation, maker of the animatronic pets that are a core part of NYSOFA's programs to combat social isolation and offer companionship tools to older adults. NYSOFA is partnering with Ageless Innovation to spread the word and encourage participation in Reach Out and Play.
Why?
Intergenerational connections are key to addressing ageism. More quality time spent together fosters connections which promote positive attitudes.
Also, Hasbro, the maker of iconic board games like Scrabble and The Game of Life, have worked with Ageless Innovation to revamp these games so they are easier for older adults to participate in and enjoy them. NYSOFA is working with Area Agencies on Aging and our community partners to deliver these games to local sites that have already signed up to participate in Reach Out and Play events.
Reach Out and Plan events are happening throughout the state, starting September 5 through October 31.
Learn More
Hispanic Heritage Month: Culturally Sensitive Interactions to Overcome Disparities
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. While this is a time to celebrate the unique culture, language, and customs of a population which accounts for 19% of New York State, it is also a time to direct our focus on issues of concern for this population, including health disparities exacerbated by a lack of culturally and linguistically appropriate services.
Sepsis Month: Resources to Help Older Adults Prevent Lethal Condition
Sepsis, a life-threatening condition, is a global public health concern, affecting 1.7 million Americans who are diagnosed annually.
Sepsis is the body's response to infection. It can cause tissue damage, organ failure, long-term damage requiring amputation, and death if unaddressed; severely restricted blood flow from sepsis can cause septic shock, requiring immediate recognition and intervention from medical professionals.
For Sepsis Awareness Month in September, NYSOFA is hosting a conversation via livestream with Al Cardillo, President and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State, which has developed a tool, protocol, and resources to screen and assist individuals in identifying their risk of sepsis in the community. The livestream will also focus on the risks, signs of sepsis, and ways to get help. Details are below.
September 14, 2023
LIVE With Greg Olsen, NYSOFA Director
SEPSIS: Know the Signs
12 p.m.
Nominations Open for Older New Yorkers' Day 2023
September 1 is final deadline for program book
Every year, NYSOFA celebrates dozens of older adults nominated for their volunteerism. Based on feedback from the field, we are again holding our ceremony in a virtual format for 2023. Mark your calendars for November 3 at 1 p.m. to watch on Facebook and YouTube.
Each Area Agency on Aging can nominate up to two older adults for NYSOFA recognition on Older New Yorkers' Day. NYSOFA sent a nomination form and instructions in June, so please submit your awardee bios and photos as soon as possible. Nominations are also open to regional Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) organizations.
Information about submission deadlines and how to submit are on NYSOFA’s dedicated webpage for Older New Yorkers’ Day here.
If you have any questions about submissions, don’t hesitate to contact NYSOFA’s Senior Public Information Officer Darren Boysen at darren.boysen@aging.ny.gov.
Send Us your Ideas for NYSOFA Livestreams
Have you got an interesting topic suggestion for one of NYSOFA's livestreams? Let us know and we'll consider it.
NYSOFA presents monthly livestreams on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. These programs include LIVE With Greg, which is an interview show hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, and Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition, hosted by NYSOFA Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish. The programs are produced by NYSOFA Communications. Both involve lively Q&A conversations with guests who also field questions from viewers.
Check out our new Livestream Instructions for Guests page and learn what each show entails. If you have a suggestion for future programming, write to NYSOFA Assistant Director of Communications Alex Hyatt at alex.hyatt@aging.ny.gov.
NYSOFA in the News
NYSOFA recently announced the success of our initiative with Intuition Robotics to reduce loneliness by 95%. These and other recent news clips are below.
Artificial Intelligence Used To Combat Isolation Among Seniors (Greg Olsen Interview on Capitol Pressroom)
Report: AI companion robots reducing senior isolation in N.Y. (Spectrum News)
ElliQ Companion Robot Reduces Loneliness by 95%, Finds New York State Pilot Project (Robotics 24/7)
NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics Continue Partnership with AI Companion Robot ElliQ (ai2.news)
AI reduces loneliness in older adults, New York State Office for the Aging finds (My Twin Tiers)
‘ElliQ,’ AI robot for seniors has positive results, NY State Office for Aging says (WBNG)
Officials hold town hall in Plattsburgh on draft New York State Master Plan on Aging (WXXI News)
State Agencies hold Town Hall at CCC to outline Master Plan For Aging (Press Republican)
Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research Highlighted at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, preventions and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
In July, more than 10,000 researchers attended the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Highlights include:
“There is great progress in Alzheimer’s and dementia research,” said Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter. “This year at AAIC, we gained insights into treatment, early and accurate diagnosis, and our understanding of risk factors for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The work of the scientific community holds great promise for the future.”
-
Advances in treatment offer even more hope. Data by Eli Lilly from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 clinical trial of donanemab found the drug significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The company has submitted this data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a decision expected by the end of the year.
-
Volunteering later in life may promote a healthy brain. A study of an ethnic and racially diverse population of older adults found that volunteering was associated with better baseline scores on tests of memory, thinking and planning.
-
Advancements in blood tests for Alzheimer’s. Researchers found a simple, finger prick blood test shows promise in the ability to detect markers of Alzheimer’s using a single drop of blood. If validated, this test could offer a quick, noninvasive and cost-effective option that is simple enough to be performed independently.
-
Chronic constipation may be bad for your cognition. A new report shows individuals with bowel movements every three days or more had significantly worse cognition, equivalent to three years more of chronological cognitive aging, than those with healthy bowel movement patterns.
- Opioid use is associated with increased death in people with dementia. Researchers found new opioid use in older adults with dementia is associated with a significantly increased risk of death, including an eleven-fold increase in the first two weeks.
For more information on the research highlighted at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, click here.
The Alzheimer's Association is available with information and support for families as they navigate the disease and related research. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Submitted by Marisa Korytko, Public Relations Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter. She can be reached at mekorytko@alz.org.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
