Inside NYS Aging: Issue 19 (September 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 19 (September 2023)

Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research Highlighted at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, preventions and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia.



In July, more than 10,000 researchers attended the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Highlights include: Advances in treatment offer even more hope. Data by Eli Lilly from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 clinical trial of donanemab found the drug significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The company has submitted this data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a decision expected by the end of the year.



Volunteering later in life may promote a healthy brain. A study of an ethnic and racially diverse population of older adults found that volunteering was associated with better baseline scores on tests of memory, thinking and planning.



Advancements in blood tests for Alzheimer’s. Researchers found a simple, finger prick blood test shows promise in the ability to detect markers of Alzheimer’s using a single drop of blood. If validated, this test could offer a quick, noninvasive and cost-effective option that is simple enough to be performed independently.



Chronic constipation may be bad for your cognition. A new report shows individuals with bowel movements every three days or more had significantly worse cognition, equivalent to three years more of chronological cognitive aging, than those with healthy bowel movement patterns.



Opioid use is associated with increased death in people with dementia. Researchers found new opioid use in older adults with dementia is associated with a significantly increased risk of death, including an eleven-fold increase in the first two weeks. “There is great progress in Alzheimer’s and dementia research,” said Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter. “This year at AAIC, we gained insights into treatment, early and accurate diagnosis, and our understanding of risk factors for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The work of the scientific community holds great promise for the future.” For more information on the research highlighted at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, click here. The Alzheimer's Association is available with information and support for families as they navigate the disease and related research. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900. Submitted by Marisa Korytko, Public Relations Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter. She can be reached at mekorytko@alz.org.