Genetic Technologies Limited and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in guideline driven genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease is pleased to advise that RedChip Companies will air interviews with Genetic Technologies Limited (Nasdaq: GENE) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (60P) (NASDAQ: SXTP) on The RedChip Money Report®, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, September 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

• Genetic Technologies (Nasdaq: GENE): https://www.redchip.com/stocks/GENE

• 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTP): https://www.redchip.com/stocks/SXTP

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE). A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType, EasyDNA and AffinityDNA brands. GTG lead the most comprehensive portfolio of genetic tests from Carrier screening and NIPT to the advanced predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company’s Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) platform is a proprietary risk stratification platform developed over the past decade integrating clinical and genetic risk delivering actionable outcomes from physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases. Genetic Technologies continues to develop a pipeline of risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60P successfully achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60P also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia and Singapore. 60P’s mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the United States Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60P is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

