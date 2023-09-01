Private land access agreements set to reopen in North Idaho

With the recent rains and cooler weather, private land managers in North Idaho have set dates to rescind recent land closures and allow normal public access. Below are the dates parcels will open, as well as a news release directly from North Idaho Timber Group.

Godde Family/Kroetch Land and Timber Company is open to public access effective immediately.

Most North Idaho Timber Group parcels enrolled in the Large Tracts Program will reopen for public access effective Sept. 6.

Clagstone Meadows will reopen for public access effective Sept. 6.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 30, 2023

North Idaho Timber Group Lands Reopening to Public Access on Sept. 6

Caution still needed in areas with high fire risk

(Coeur d’Alene, ID) — The North Idaho Timber Group, which includes Manulife Investment Management Timberland and Agriculture, Molpus Woodlands Group and Stimson Lumber Company lands in North Idaho, is opening access to private timberlands offered through Idaho Fish and Game's private land access Large Tracts Program; the opening is effective Sept. 6.

Forest conditions are improving with recent rain and cooler temperatures. Some individual areas of North Idaho Timber Group lands with ongoing high fire risk, will remain closed. Closed areas will have signs indicating they remain closed to public access. As always, camping and warming fires are not allowed on any of North Idaho Timber Group timberlands, and the Group requests that the public review access guidelines prior to visiting.

Additional information on the companies’ public access program can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/access/large-tracts.

The North Idaho Timber Group lands are available for public access under lease agreements between Fish and Game and private landowners.