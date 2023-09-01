United States Mint Opens Sales for 2023 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Uncirculated Coin on September 7

Washington, DC, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2023 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Uncirculated Coin (product code 23EK) on September 7 at noon EDT.

The coin contains one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. Finishes on collector coins in this program may alternate each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a proof finish palladium coin, followed by a reverse proof finish coin in 2019. This collector coin was offered in uncirculated finish in 2020, in a proof finish in 2021, and a reverse proof finish in 2022.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed American coin designer and medallic artist Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse (heads) features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the “Mercury Dime” obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2023,” and Weinman’s distinct initials. The coin’s reverse (tails) features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse design, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “$25,” “1 OZ. Pd .9995 FINE,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” Pd is the chemical symbol for palladium.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a satin-lined gray leatherette presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Uncirculated Coin will be determined according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. Click here for the most current pricing information.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2023-one-ounce-palladium-uncirculated-coin-23EK.html/. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The mintage and product limits are set at 6,000 units. This coin is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of Sept. 7, 2023, at noon EDT.

