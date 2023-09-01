New to The Street Airs Televised Corporate Interviews Episodes 508 and 509 on Newsmax and FOX Business Network, Broadcastings Begin Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 508 and 509, on Newsmax and FOX Business Network .



The following five corporate interviews will air on Newsmax TV, Episode 508, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Episode 509, Monday, September 4, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT:

1). Golfing Online Platform – Performance Golf's interview with Brixton Albert, CEO.

2). Blockchain Data Management/Compliance- Iagon's (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

3). GOLD/Private Securities –interviews with Glint Pay's Jason Cozens, CEO, and Linqto's Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer.

4). Blockchain Gaming- Dubbz's interviews with Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder, and Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Brixton Albert, CEO at Performance Golf, talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Performance Golf is an online platform that helps average golfers learn and improve their golfing game and experience. The platform brought on some of the best golf coaches to assist end-users with improvement to their golf swing. Anyone who wants to improve their game can join the online platform with men and women ages 15-95 using digital tools. Brixton tells the audience that golf is challenging to master by only playing. Performance Golf's ecosystem understands those frustrated with golfing skills and offers one-on-one coaching and video instructions designed to improve their golf game. Members who utilize the golf platform's ecosystem send their golf swing video, and a PGA tour-level coach will interact for helpful suggestions and instructions to improve a member's golf swing and game. As an outdoor sport, Covid shutdown mandates didn't affect golf courses, and now, the sport is one of the fastest growing sports. The biggest problem in executing a golf swing is accidental slicing, where a player pulls the club off-center, and the other common problem is poor ball contact with the face of the club. Performance Golf has instructors and videos to improve the swing. Social media, Golf shows, friends, and family all give opinions on "how" to improve one's game. These suggestions can become overwhelming and cause self-consciousness, not creating a productive solution for improvement. Another idea to improve the game is to purchase "The Straight Stick," which gives immediate auditory and sensory feedback on the swing, improving gameplay. Performance Golf offers its members one-on-one assistance from golfing pros; VIP Coaching Members, for only $99 per month, can access their private PGA coach with no long-term contracts. The Company also offers "Scratch Club," where subscribers can get training videos from some of the world's top golf instructors. Brixton invites anyone who likes golf and wants to learn more to visit the Company website - Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit. Performance Golf .

New to The Street TV welcomes back Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal , CEO at Iagon (CRYPTO : IAG) ($IAG) , who talks with TV Host Jane King about the uniqueness of Iagon's blockchain technology for data compliance and storage needs. The Company started in 2017 and saw an immediate need for a decentralized application for data management. From its patented geolocation technology, Iagon offers its end-users direct access to specific data inputs, meeting compliance rules and regulations. Countries enforce data privacy uses worldwide, and Iagon can assist timely and efficiently with end-user needs to meet compliance regulatory conditions. Centrally located, big tech platforms have limitations on data security protocols outside of some jurisdictions' compliance rules. Iagon's decentralized platform spreads data through numerous locations and is blockchain-protected. The blockchain provides performance properties, viability enhancements, trustworthiness, and location verification on data integrity. Iagon's use of a W3 (Web 3.0) blockchain in maintaining, storing, and controlling data exceeds the limitation of Web 2.0 applications and programs. End-users who adopt Iagon's technological approach to data management can meet or exceed the regulatory requirements necessary for data storage. Decentralized data storage provides end-users with a customizable system for its data and security requirements layered with encryption protocols. Entities dealing with medical HIPPA privacy rules and the European Union's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance rules need immediate solutions to avoid compliance penalties and fines while significantly limiting the potential threat of a data cybersecurity breach. As worldwide compliance rules/regulations increase, Iagon believes many entities will adopt its blockchain data management platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Iagon - https://iagon.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , and Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto. Together, they discuss the recent partnership be t ween the two entities . Glint Pay is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Linqto allows investors to participate in privately held businesses before going public. Jason provides operational and financial highlights on its activities for the first half of 2023. With around $100M in revenues, Glint Pay has over 200,000 enrolled clients, with about 45,000 actively using the Glint Pay App . Jason believes that within its ensuing business cycles, they are on track to have 1 million clients as operations scale upwardly. Joe Endoso talks about Linqto's platform that allows accredited investors to invest directly in some of the world's leading privately held businesses like Glint Pay. Joe provided operational highlights at Linqto for the first half of 2023, approximately $21M in revenues and cash flow positive. Linqto brought more private companies onto its platform and believes the IPO market will improve as adverse macroeconomic conditions ease. The partnership between Glint Pay GOLD and Linqto is exciting, as you have two unique entities working together. Jason believes that as worldwide geopolitical and economic shortcomings fuel GOLD holdings, many might want to be direct investors in Glint Pay. Linqto's pre-IPO investment platform allows retail investors to get an investment position in Glint Pay before a public listing. GOLD is a viab l e option for maintaining and growing wealth, and Linqto opened a pre-IPO investment opportunity for Glint Pay to retail inve s tors . Download the Glint Pay app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign up . The on-screen QR codes are available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ and download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

Dubbz's Kevin Webster, CTO (Chief Technology Officer)/Co-Founder, and Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Dubbz.com is a blockchain gaming platform and infrastructure provider that offers a Web 3.0 gaming platform for the next generation of gamers. Kevin informs viewers that Dubbz's Web3-as-as-Service (W3aaS) is the most significant development at the Company. Even though the core focus remains on creating exciting gaming ecosystems, the Company saw a need to assist other gaming entities in improving operational efficiency. Legal compliance, payment services, and technology limitations have caused Web3 and legacy gaming companies to suffer operating losses. Dubbz's W3aaS can fully integrate into a client gaming platform, improving performance and user experiences. Web2 and Web3 end-users complain about in-game ads and apps and how payments are sent on "Pay-to-Play" platforms, all resolved with Dubbz W3aaS. Kevin says developers would rather not deal with a lot of the back-office technology and want to concentrate on the gaming experience, which they can now do using W3aaS. Dubbz is bridging traditional gaming and Web3 ecosystems through innovative monetization and seamless Web3 onboarding. Estiven Rojo, Chief Legal Officer, discusses legal compliance concerns across the industry and how Dubbz remains diligent on current blockchain/crypto cases involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission and pending favorable legislation from the US Congress. Dubbz.com develops and deploys blockchain innovations for gaming platforms and offers clients Web3-as-as-Service (W3aaS). The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com - https://dubbz.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. They discuss a recent report on Phishing emails that target streaming content subscribers. The emails, sent from an address that looks like a streaming content provider, ask subscribers to update information, including credit card verifications. Alain says the best thing to do is to go to the provider's website and open the account to see if your information is current. Secondly, Alain says to take your mouse and place the cursor over the email address to see if it is legitimate. Finally, Alain states that with a little more work, you can pull down the email traffic information and see where the email originated. The best option is to become a subscriber of SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply features that protect both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The subscriber can set up an email with password protection, read limits, and expiration times/dates. The whole e-communication between sender and recipient is on Sekur's privately owned and controlled servers in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. Additionally, for even more protection, SekurVPN is available, which keeps subscribers' internet traffic private, with subscribers always appearing online to be in Switzerland. Sekur.com can offer businesses and individuals a secure and private encrypted close-loop e-communication platform at affordable prices. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving a 15% savings on all product subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never data mines, never sells data, never tracks web traffic, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www . Sekur.com and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ .

About Performance Golf :

Performance Golf is a leading online golf instruction company that provides golfers of all levels with the tools and resources they need to take their game to the next level. Performance Golf aims to help 1 million amateur golfers play the best golf of their lives and enjoy every minute. Everything a golfer needs to reach their full potential is available at Performance Golf, LLC. Play the best golf of your life every day. Join Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About Dubbz :

Dubbz's current achievements in bridging esports with Web3 are just the starting point. The evolving Web3 landscape unlocks even more monetization opportunities for game developers, and Dubbz intends to remain at the forefront. Dubbz focuses on pioneering solutions prioritizing developers and gamers as technology advances, ensuring everyone benefits from the new possibilities - https://dubbz.com/ and X (formerly Twitter) - https://twitter.com/playdubbz?s=20 .

About Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG):

Iagon was founded in 2017 in Hamar, Norway because people need to be in control of their data. The idea started as an attempt at solving significant issues related to how healthcare data is stored, with modern solutions severely lacking transparency for individuals at a national and international level. The initial ambition of Iagon was to create a secure way for individuals to hold and thereby own their health data and interact more effectively with health services. Iagon aims to build a marketplace for decentralized storage and computing resources. The first version of the protocol will implement a storage marketplace to make joining the shared storage economy simple and transparent for everyone. The protocol will allow storage providers to earn rewards by trading their excess storage to resource consumers on a marketplace at a transparent price while ensuring data privacy, security, and accessibility. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server, and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted Iagon tokens that can be traded back to fat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase Iagon tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the blockchain grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communi+cation tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

