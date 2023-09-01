Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market To Surge in Near Future Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Polylactic Acid Market Research

Polylactic acid, or PLA, is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The packaging segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the global polylactic acid (PLA) market. Increase in demand for packaged foods, snacks, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, and other items fuels the growth of the segment. The bio-medical segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the importance of polylactic acid as an important polymeric material for biomedical applications on account of its properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, mechanical strength, and process ability.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐋𝐀 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The PLA market has been experiencing significant growth driven by increasing environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. The market has seen applications in various industries, including packaging, textiles, automotive, and consumer goods.

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: PLA is widely used in the packaging industry for products like food containers, cups, and films. It is used as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics. Consumer awareness about the environmental impact of packaging materials has contributed to its adoption.

Advantages of polylactic acid in the construction industry and developments in the building & construction industry drive the growth of the global polylactic acid market. On the other hand, certain disadvantages associated with packaging in the construction sector restrain the growth to some extent. However, effective solutions for waste management are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: PLA fibers are used in the textile industry to make biodegradable and sustainable fabrics. These fabrics are used in clothing, upholstery, and other textile products.

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global polylactic acid market. When there was an increased demand for polylactic acid from the packaging industry, a decreased demand was experienced from industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and so on.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: PLA-based bioplastics have been used in the automotive industry for interior components, reducing the environmental footprint of vehicles.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: PLA is also used in the medical field for applications such as sutures and drug delivery systems. Its biocompatibility and biodegradability make it suitable for certain medical applications.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: PLA production and consumption have been prominent in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. China has been a significant player in the PLA market, being one of the largest producers.

Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global polyactic acid market. This is due to increased demand from the packaging and bio-medical sectors. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high growth of the agricultural, electronics, and textile industries to fulfill the demand of increase in population in the region.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: While PLA offers environmental benefits, it also faces challenges, such as its relatively higher cost compared to conventional plastics and limited heat resistance, which restricts its use in certain applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Continuous research and development efforts are underway to improve the properties of PLA, making it more versatile and competitive with traditional plastics.

According to the report, the global polylactic acid industry was estimated at $0.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬: The regulatory environment around bioplastics and PLA varies by region. Different standards and certifications exist to ensure the quality and sustainability of PLA products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

- Synbra

- Corbion Purac

- Hisun Biomaterials

- NatureWorks LLC.

- Chongqing bofei biochemical products, Ltd.

- Futerro

- Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

