Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,401 in the last 365 days.

COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS ONE MONTH OF FREE SELF STORAGE TO VICTIMS OF HURRICANE IDALIA

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --      Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering one month of free self storage to anyone impacted by the recent Hurricane Idalia that swept across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

     Families needing more information about this special offer should contact any of the area Compass Self Storage centers, all of which can be found by visiting www.compassselfstorage.com.

     “Although the weather conditions have caused a very sad and unfortunate situation, Compass Self Storage is here to help and support the affected communities, by providing discounted storage rates to those that may quickly need it,” stated Todd Amsdell, President & CEO of Compass Self Storage.

      Compass Self Storage and the Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) are headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states.  With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###


Katie Fete
Compass Self Storage
216-469-9747
kfete@amsdellcompanies.com

You just read:

COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS ONE MONTH OF FREE SELF STORAGE TO VICTIMS OF HURRICANE IDALIA

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more