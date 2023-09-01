Submit Release
Goodguys Rolls into Colorado for a Weekend of Hot Rodding Fun

Vintage cars and people strolling through the show.

The Goodguys Colorado Nationals brings cool cars, cool people and good times to Loveland, September 8-10.

1955 Chevy Convertible in a bright copper color.

Bring the family to check out cool hot rods like this custom 1955 Chevy during the Goodguys Colorado Nationals, September 8-10.

A family cruising in a classic vehicle.

The Goodguys Colorado Nationals is a great family event with fun and activities for the whole family.

Classic cars cruising the show grounds with people milling about.

Join the fun and spirit of classic cars during the Goodguys Colorado Nationals in Loveland, Sept 8-10.

Goodguys 25th Grundy Insurance Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage brings custom trucks, classic cars and family fun to Loveland, September 8 – 10!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association continues their 40th season with an action packed weekend at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado. The huge gathering of hot rods takes place September 8-10 and welcomes vintage cars and trucks built before 1998 to join in for three days cool cars, cool people and good times.

The Colorado Nationals welcomes over 2,000 classic cars and trick trucks including vintage street rods, muscle cars, customs and pro-touring street machines. Participants get to compete for a Finalist spot to qualify for one of four Goodguys Top 12 of the year awards including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year (Early), Muscle Machine and Custom Rod plus there are over 80 different awards handed out including the coveted Builders Choice Top 10 being selected by the region’s own legendary builder, Pinkee’s Rod Shop.

The family friendly event is so much more than a car show, as Goodguys has a Kids Zone with free games, arts and crafts as well as a Model Car Make and Take where the kids get a free model car to build. When the kids are done, head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the brute strength of exhibition vintage dragsters revving their supercharged engines followed by a tire melting Burnout Contest on Saturday.

There’s plenty more hot rod fun to experience through the weekend including the cone-carving action of the CPP AutoCross with drivers trying to score the Western States Shootout title on Saturday. On Sunday, all years of American made or powered vehicles are welcome to join the show or autocross for the Meguiar’s All American Sunday.

If in need of parts for your classic, there are top name manufacturers and vendors on display plus a large swap meet packed with vintage parts and plenty of rides for sale at the Cars 4-Sale Corral. If looking for a new car, on Saturday Specialty Auto Auction hosts a live auction packed with classic cars and trucks – be sure to register to bid at the show!
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/cn

WHAT: Goodguys 25th Grundy Insurance Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage
WHERE: The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Areana Circle, Loveland, CO 80538
WHEN: Sept. 8 - 10, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/cn, purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
