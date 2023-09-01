Atlanta Community Food Bank Join Hands with Community Partners Across the City to Amplify Hunger Action Month®
Provides the community with different ways to fight hunger throughout SeptemberATLANTA, FL, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank, a leader in the fight against hunger, is calling on community members to take action in the fight against hunger for Hunger Action Month®. The Food Bank is joining other Feeding America organizations to raise awareness and inspire others to participate in the nationwide movement to end hunger.
“Hunger Action Month® is an opportunity for us to shine a light on hunger and how our community can tackle this crisis as a collective,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This year, we want to emphasize the importance of food and how, when people are fed, their futures are nourished, and individuals can thrive. We believe that every action, big or small, can bring us a step closer to ending hunger."
Throughout the month, the Food Bank is asking community members to take action against the hunger crisis. And, throughout the month, all donations to the Food Bank through an email and online campaign will be matched up to $55,000 thanks to a group of generous donors.
On September 15, Hunger Action Day, the Food Bank encourages everyone to Go Orange by sporting the color that represents hunger and doing what they can to help neighbors in need. At noon on Hunger Action Day, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will unveil a new mural by local artist Salvador Iglesias at Ponce City Market. The piece entitled Thanks a Billion is an expression of gratitude to the community for their commitment to fighting hunger, helping the Food Bank distribute 1 Billion meals since its founding, a milestone the Food Bank reached earlier this year. The interactive art piece will be on display at Ponce City Market until early October and then move to other locations throughout the city.
On the evening of September 15, people should look to the sky to see iconic landmarks around Atlanta lit up orange. The following landmarks and companies around Atlanta have already committed to participating:
Colony Square – The location will light up orange on Hunger Action Day.
Georgia Aquarium – The location will light up the Georgia Fish logo facing Centennial Olympic Park and the East pedestrian walkway.
Georgia's Own Credit Union – The 174-foot, digital building's top sign will light up orange in support.
Ponce City Market – The iconic market will light up orange on Hunger Action Day.
King & Spalding – The iconic tower will light up orange on Hunger Action Day.
One Atlantic Center – The location will light up their fountain orange.
Google HQ at 1105 West Peachtree
1180 Peachtree St, (the King & Spalding Building)
Atlantic Station- lights around Atlantic Green will light up orange
On September 26, Atlanta Community Food Bank will also host a Lunch and Learn on Farm Bill Reauthorization with President and CEO Kyle Waide and Director of Government Affairs Megan Middleton. The event aims to educate the community on the meaning of the Georgia Farm Bill Reauthorization and the importance of Farm Bill nutrition programs. Attendees will learn how they can advocate and take action to improve policies for more food secure communities. Register at https://acfb.volunteerhub.com/vv2/.
Throughout the year, but especially during Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank encourages community members to help ensure everyone has access to the nutritious food they need to lead healthy, productive lives by donating, volunteering, or advocating.
How To Take Action
Supporters may post to social media how they will take action against hunger using #HungerActionMonth and tagging @FeedingAmerica and @ACFB to help spotlight the initiative. Participants may also volunteer with local food pantries to help package or organize food and supplies for those in need. For those who would like to contribute funds, donations may be made directly to the Atlanta Community Food Bank through their website or supporters may host fundraisers to increase their giving power.
To learn more about how you can take action, visit www.HungerActionMonth.org. For more information or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 525,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.
