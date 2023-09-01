Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle to vehicle communication V2V market size is predicted to reach $37.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The growth in the vehicle to vehicle communication V2V market is due to growing concern for road safety. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle to vehicle communication V2V market share. Major players in the vehicle to vehicle communication V2V market include General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Harman International Industries, Mobileye, Ford Motor Company.

Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular

• By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices, Aftermarket Devices

• By Application: Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global vehicle to vehicle communication V2V market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication is a term used to describe a technology used in automobiles for dedicated short-range communication (DSRC). This technology enables vehicles to communicate with one another via wireless components and create a vehicular ad hoc network (VANET) on the road to prevent vehicle collisions and help drivers manage potential risks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vehicle To Vehicle Communication V2V Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

