Shepherd's Hill Academy Announces Leadership Transition: Allison Wallace Named New CEO

Allison Wallace has been named the new CEO of Shepherd's Hill Academy after 17 years with the organization.

The new CEO brings nearly two decades of experience with Shepherd’s Hill Academy to the position, elected by the organization’s Board of Directors.

I will lean on my passion for this ministry to drive Shepherd’s Hill into a new era in which we can reach more families across the country... bringing more hope & healing to families who need it most.” — Allison Wallace, CEO of Shepherd's Hill Academy