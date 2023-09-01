Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Proficiency Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laboratory proficiency testing market size is predicted to reach $1.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The growth in the laboratory proficiency testing market is due to the growth in the biosimilars market. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory proficiency testing market share. Major players in the laboratory proficiency testing market include LGC Limited, American Proficiency Institute, College of American Pathologists, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Merck.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segments

• By Technology: Cell Culture, PCR, Immunoassays, Chromatography, Spectrophotometry, Other Technologies

• By Test: Routine, Specialty

• By Department: Parasitology, Virology, Hematology, Toxicology, Immunology/Serology, Histopathology, Urinalysis, Other Departments

• By End-use: Hospitals, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• By Geography: The global laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory proficiency testing refers to a process by which the effectiveness of other labs for certain tests or metrics is evaluated and used to track lab performance over time. One or more artifacts are exchanged between participating labs during the laboratory proficiency test. Each laboratory makes measurements on the objects (such as a ring gauge or a set of gauge blocks) based on a preset set of criteria and communicates the results to the administrator. Each laboratory's results for a certain purpose are compared to the reference value for that purpose.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

