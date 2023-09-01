Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Heat-Shrink Tubing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heat-shrink tubing market size is predicted to reach $2.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth in the heat-shrink tubing market is due to a continuous increase in global power generation capacity. North America region is expected to hold the largest heat-shrink tubing market share. Major players in the heat-shrink tubing market include ABB Ltd., 3M, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., HellermannTyton, Alpha Wire, Qualtek Electronics, Insultab Inc.

Heat-Shrink Tubing Market Segments
• By Type: Single Wall, Double Wall
• By Material: Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene, Other Materials
• By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage
• By End-User: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Utilities, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global heat-shrink tubing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heat-shrink tubing is a shrinkable thermoplastic plastic tube placed around wire arrays and electrical components to insulate by applying heat to offer corrosion resistance and protect stranded and solid wire conductors, connections, couplings, and terminals from the environment. It is used to provide more mechanical support for wires and cables that would otherwise be subjected to strain and stress, perhaps leading to premature failure.

