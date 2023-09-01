PALMER’S COLLABORATION WITH TREE-NATION TO GROW THE PALMER’S FOREST IN CAMEROON WITH PLEDGE TO PLANT AN EXTRA 20,000 TREES

New York, NY, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer’s is proud to announce that following its partnership with Tree Nation* in 2022, the brand has pledged to plant an additional 20,000 trees in the Palmer’s Forest in Cameroon (one of the top producing cocoa butter countries in the world) taking the total trees planted in the bespoke forest to 44,000 trees.

The Palmer’s Forest will offset approximately the CO2 equivalent of producing over 115 million 8.5oz Palmer’s bottles of lotion, which equates to over 20,000 tons of CO2 emissions, the same as 12,685 flights from London (LHR) to New York (JFK)!.

Palmer’s has long been dedicated to developing high quality skin and hair care products and takes great care in sourcing natural ingredients responsibly and ensuring the long-term sustainability of these resources. As Rebecca Brown, VP of Marketing comments, “As the natural ingredient experts, Palmer’s takes great care in practicing responsible sourcing to ensure the long-term sustainability of these precious resources. We not only work closely with our supply chain but with many amazing non-profit organizations who help improve ecological and economic conditions in the areas where these ingredients are sourced and for the farmers that harvest them. The continuing collaboration between Palmer’s and Tree-Nation exemplifies this dedication to combatting climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting a healthier planet. We are very proud of our partnership with Tree-Nation”

Palmer’s is inviting its customers to join the initiative, by purchasing select Palmer’s products across its body, face, and hair ranges. For every product purchased through October 31st, a tree will be planted in the Palmer’s Forest. Customers can then follow their “tree” through an online portal to show when the tree is planted and its ongoing growth trajectory. The species of trees that will be planted include Leucaena leucocephala, Moringa oleifera, Lysiloma latisiliquum, Senegalia catechu, Senna siamea, Croton megalocarpus, and Ricinodendron heudelotii which are all indigenous to the area.

*A Global reforestation platform

The #Showyourplanetlove initiative will also be supported by an instore, on-pack and digital marketing campaigns which will appear across all media platforms including TikTok, Meta, YouTube as well as a PR campaign. This initiative ties in with the brand’s latest campaign #ShowYourselfLove and Palmer’s is hoping it will encourage consumers to show the planet love.

About Palmer’s - Palmer’s is a love language:

At Palmer’s, every bottle, every stick, every jar, we make with intention. Solutions that offer comfort, radiance and affirmation have made us a mainstay in homes since 1840. We help people care for every little piece of themselves, from the tips of their toes to the ends of their

hair. This makes Palmer’s an expression of love. For this generation, generations past, and generations to come.

Dalia Levi E.T. Browne Drug Co. 201-894-9020 dlevi@etbrowne.com