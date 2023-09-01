Mondee to Participate in Fireside Chat at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Mondee Leadership Will Also Host One-On-One Meetings with Investors

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, announced today that Orestes Fintiklis, Vice Chairman and Chief Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York City.



Date: September 7, 2023

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. CT)

The conference will be hosted at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, where Mr. Fintiklis will be joined by Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, to host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 7.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Mondee’s investor relations website: investors.mondee.com.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated A.I. travel planning assistant in the market. Its network includes approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. For more about Mondee, please visit: mondee.com .

Mondee Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@mondee.com

Public Relations

pr@mondee.com