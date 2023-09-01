Lantheus Announces Top Rated Oral Presentation Featuring PYLARIFY AI™ at the 2023 European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, announced PYLARIFY AI data will be presented at the upcoming 2023 European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Meeting, which will be held September 9-13, 2023 in Vienna, Austria.



PYLARIFY AI™ (aPROMISE) is the only deep learning enabled FDA-cleared medical device software to offer standardized PSMA PET reporting on PSMA PET/CT images, including those achieved using PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F18) PET/CT.1 Standardized PSMA PET reporting provides consistent and precise disease burden quantification in support of patient management and tracking over time.2,3,4

“With the increased availability of PSMA scanning for disease monitoring, the recognition and demand for better standardization and quantitative reports for PSMA PET has significantly heightened,” said Etienne Montagut, Chief Business Officer, Lantheus. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Duriseti present the latest development for our PSMA AI platform, which allows consistent and accurate reporting of change in disease burden in total body PSMA PET/CT. By harnessing our deep learning algorithm and extensive PSMA datasets, we are committed to sustaining our efforts to improve guidance for prostate cancer patient diagnosis and treatment.”

Top Rated Oral Presentation details are as follows:

Date & Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:30 am CET

Session Number: 206

Session Title: Clinical Oncology Track - TROP Session: Prostate Cancer Staging

Title: Updated Automated PROMISE assessment: Treatment response evaluation approach on metastatic prostate cancer patients based on PSMA PET/CT

Presenter: Sai Duriseti, Assistant Professor, University of California, Department of Radiation Oncology, Los Angeles, USA.

Poster Number: OP-041

About Lantheus

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “committed,” “will,” “potential” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include (i) our ability to successfully launch PYLARIFY AI as a commercial product; (ii) the market receptivity to PYLARIFY AI as a new digital application for quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer; (iii) the intellectual property protection of PYLARIFY AI; (iv) interruptions or performance problems associated with our digital application, including a service outage; (v) a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data; and (vi) the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

