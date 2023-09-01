Food Contact Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Contact Paper Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food contact paper market size is predicted to reach $84.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The growth in the food contact paper market is due to rising demand for bakery products. North America region is expected to hold the largest food contact paper market share. Major players in the food contact paper market include Mondi PLC., Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj, Twin Rivers Paper Company.

Food Contact Paper Market Segments
• By Type: Poly Coated, Non-Poly Coated
• By Material: Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Other Materials
• By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Fresh Food, Dairy Products, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global food contact paper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food contact paper is a form of food packaging material that comes into contact with food to expedite transportation, avoid contamination, and extend the shelf life of packed food items. This type of food packaging paper has barrier qualities, heat retention, and moisture emissivity, all of which contribute to increased food safety.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Food Contact Paper Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

