Latest Updates from the Mayor's Office of Housing: August 25, 2023

270 TALBOT AVE. SET TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

TLee Development LLC, with the support of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH), has unveiled a proposal for the development of a City of Boston-owned parcel at 270 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester.

The project will consist of a four-story building with 18 residential condominium units, all of which will be made affordable to households with incomes ranging from 80% to 100% of the area median income (AMI). The units being developed will include studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, with three units that have been built out for those with mobility challenges.

Additionally, the development will feature approximately 3,117 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building will also offer communal spaces and amenities with indoor bicycle storage, and open space in the back of the building.

GROWBOSTON CELEBRATES A NEW THERAPEUTIC GARDEN

On Monday August 14, GrowBoston hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the Women’s Lunch Place’s new flower and herb garden, funded through the Grassroots program. The celebration was held in the Church of the Covenant’s yard in Back Bay.

Perennial Gardens LLC designed and built the raised bed gardens, which will support therapeutic programming at the Women's Lunch Place and will be accessible to guests who have mobility issues. The fruit, vegetables, herbs, and flowers that are grown will be used to feed guests at the Women’s Lunch Place and serve as a contemplative, beautiful space. GrowBoston continues to support the development of these green spaces throughout the City.

SUPPORTIVE HOUSING DIVISION CONVENES SUMMIT OF HOMELESS SERVICE PROVIDERS

On Thursday, August 10, MOH’s Supportive Housing Division held a day-long “Boston Summit to End Unsheltered Homelessness” at the downtown Civic Pavilion at City Hall Plaza. This gathering brought together 31 dedicated individuals from 17 different agencies, each serving unsheltered clients with varying needs, and covered topics such as street outreach, housing navigation, providing healthcare, public safety, and partnership with state government.

Building upon the foundations laid during the City's previous session on Individual Homelessness, the Summit seamlessly integrated street-specific strategies into the Citywide plan, aiming to make homelessness in Boston a rare, brief, and non-repeating experience.

One notable outcome of the Summit was the establishment of an unsheltered governance structure, designed to infuse more diverse voices into decision-making processes and to enhance the City's ability to tackle emerging barriers to housing. MOH is now in the final stages of refining and disseminating its summit strategies, poised to contribute significantly to the citywide Plan to End Homelessness by the targeted deadline of October 1.

IMPROVEMENTS MADE TO THE HOUSING STABILITY NOTIFICATION ACT WEBPAGE

In their ongoing work to help tenants, the Office of Housing Stability (OHS) has updated the Housing Stability Notification Act web page to make it easier to use.

Landlords are required to notify the City when they plan to end a tenancy agreement and are required to provide information about rights of and resources available to tenants.

The revamped web page explains the landlord requirements in simple terms, and links to updated versions of the Notice of Tenant's Rights and Resources and the Notice to Quit/Non-renewal of Lease Submission Verification Form. All forms are available in 12 languages.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RENTAL, COOPERATIVE AND HOME OWNERSHIP DEVELOPMENT FUNDING

MOH has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to provide access to approximately $45 million dollars of resources for new affordable housing projects. MOH is soliciting qualified proposals from non-profit and for-profit developers of rental, cooperative and homeownership housing.

At least $4 million of these funds will be targeted to create and preserve supportive housing for homeless and/or aging populations. Funds will be awarded from HUD’s CDBG and HOME programs, City of Boston funds and Inclusionary Development Policy Funds, the Community Preservation Act and the Neighborhood Housing Trust.

There will be an Applicants' Conference on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 am. Register for the Applicants' Conference.

The deadline for both RFPs is September 22, 2023.

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY AT 61-65 WOODROW AVE.

This Request for Proposals (RFP) offers the public a chance to submit proposals for the development of three parcels of land owned by the City of Boston in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

This RFP is soliciting proposals for development of the parcels located at:

61-63 Woodrow Avenue (Ward 14 / Parcel 02954000)

65 Woodrow Avenue (Ward 14 / Parcel 02956000)

Woodrow Avenue (Ward 14 / Parcel 02955000)

The total site area is approximately 6,881 square feet of land, and is intended for sale by the City pursuant to the RFP. The property is being offered as is.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) will host two pre-applicant information sessions. Interested applicants will be provided with an overview of the application and development process.

VIEW THE RFPS

INCOME-RESTRICTED HOUSING: 105 WASHINGTON RESIDENCES

105 Washington Residences, a seven-story residential redevelopment in Brighton, is now accepting lottery applications. 105 Washington includes nine income-restricted units – four one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units available to renters earning at or below 70% of Area Median Income (AMI). One of the two-bedroom units has been built out for persons with mobility impairments.

The building features a fitness center, common rooftop deck, common garden, and courtyard. Parking is available for an additional fee.

105 Washington is located in close proximity to the MBTA Green Line Station at Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street, as well green space in the Chestnut Hill Reservoir and several neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The deadline to submit a lottery application was August 30, 2023.