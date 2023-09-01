Hip Replacement Implants Market to Set a High Potential Growth of US$ 7 Bn by 2031 | Exclusive Report by TMR
Rapid development of surgery procedures has fueled the demand for hip replacement implantsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip Replacement Implants Market Forecast to 2021-2031 research provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analyses. Hip Replacement Implants market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2021-2031
This study does a thorough examination of the market and offers insights based on an industry SWOT analysis. The report on the Hip Replacement Implants Market provides access to critical information such as market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market’s economic and financial structure, and other key market details.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Exactech, Inc., OMNIlife science, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global, Inc.
𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
Availability of novel implant procedures and material fusions that offer greater stability and longevity to strengthen demand for hip replacement implants
Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other musculoskeletal diseases is anticipated to spur market expansion for hip replacement implants market
Rising health awareness and the availability of a range of services in hospitals for hip replacement surgery have promoted the market growth
𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
• South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
𝐇𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The hip replacement implants market is segmented based on product type, material, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Total Hip Replacement Implants
• Partial Hip Replacement Implants
• Hip Resurfacing Implants
• Revision Hip Replacement Implants
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Metal-on-metal
• Metal-on-polyethylene
• Ceramic-on-metal
• Ceramic-on-polyethylene
• Ceramic-on-ceramic
𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Orthopedic Clinics
• Others
