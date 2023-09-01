Wood Based Panel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wood Based Panel Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wood Based Panel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wood based panel market size is predicted to reach $220.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the wood based panel market is due to increased building and construction activity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wood based panel market share. Major players in the wood based panel market include West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Starbank Panel Products Ltd., Dongwha Group, Kronoplus Limited, DARE panel group co. ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Wood Based Panel Market Segments

• By Product Type: Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF)/High-Density Fiberboard (HDF), Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Particleboard, Hardboard, Plywood, Other Product Types

• By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Residential, Non-residential

• By Application: Construction, Furniture, Packaging, Flooring, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wood based panel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wood-based panels refer to engineered wood products made from wood fibers, chips, or particles, bonded together with resins and adhesives under heat and pressure. These panels are commonly used in construction and furniture manufacturing.

