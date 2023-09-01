GMO Testing Market : To Exhibits Remarkable Growth $2,120.1 million by 2031

GMO Testing Market

GMO testing is important to ensure the safety and quality of these products and to meet regulatory requirements in many countries.

The increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops and the growing demand for non-GMO products drive the growth of the global GMO testing market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops and the growing demand for non-GMO products drive the growth of the global GMO Testing Market. However, the lack of adequate knowledge & facility to maintain food safety standards restricts the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of instant test kits presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The GMO Testing Market Size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,558.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,120.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.3%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players included in the GMO testing market analysis have adopted various developmental strategies, including but not limited to product launches, geographical expansion, and acquisitions to increase their GMO Testing Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the market analysis are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EnviroLogix Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Institut Merieux, Intertek Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., LGC Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Premier Analytics Services, R-Biopharm AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

Despite growing consumer awareness of GMOs, many people still do not understand the science behind GMO testing or the reasons why it is important. This lack of awareness can limit the demand for GMO testing. Also, while regulatory requirements for GMO testing can drive demand, they can also create challenges for companies and governments. For example, different countries may have different regulations or testing requirements, which can create barriers to trade.

The GMO testing market is analyzed on the basis of technology, crop type, traits and region. On the basis of technology, the market is subdivided into polymerase chain reaction, ELISA test, and strip test. On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into soy, rapeseed/canola, potato, and others. Depending on traits, the market is classified into stacked, herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance. As per region, the GMO Testing Industry is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on trait, the stacked segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global GMO testing market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031

