MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-01 10:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 14:00 on 1st Sept. Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.9 Midnight on 2nd Sept. Medium to relatively high Typhoon Signal No.10 Early morning on 2nd Sept. Medium "orange" Storm Surge Warning Daytime on 1st Sept High "red" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Sept Medium

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.