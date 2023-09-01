MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-01 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Between 1st Sept. nighttime and 2 nd Sept. midnight Medium to relatively high Typhoon Signal No.10 Early morning on 2nd Sept. Medium "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Sept. Medium to relatively high

According to the present forecast track, Tropical cyclone “Saola” will continue to move west-northwestward towards the Pearl River Estuary.

Although the circulation of “Saola” is relatively small, its intensity remains at the level of a super typhoon. It will move within 200 km of Macao this afternoon (1st Sept.), and then the wind will intensify significantly. Therefore, Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 NW has been issued at 14:00 today (1st Sept.). In addition, due to the influence of strong rainbands near the center of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, and the rain will be quite heavy at times on 2nd and 3rd Sept.

According to the latest observation data, winds of Beaufort scale level 10 or above has been observed around 100-120 km away from the center of “Saola”. Considering there is a possibility that “Saola” will affect Macao head-on, SMG will consider issuing higher Tropical Cyclone Signals tonight.

Meanwhile, since “Saola” will be very close to the Pearl River Estuary, due to the combined influence of storm surge and astronomical tide, it is forecasted that flooding of around 1.5 meters will occur in low-lying areas in the morning of 2nd Sept., and the water level may rise rapidly in a short period of time. The “Orange” Storm Surge Warning has been issued at 14:00 today (1st Sept.), and it is not ruled out that the “Red” Storm Surge Warning might be issued during nighttime.

“Saola” is expected to have a significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.