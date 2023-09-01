Art Exhibition of Higher Education Institutions of “Art Macao” opened

MACAU, September 1 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), co-organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, and with the support of the University of Macau, the Art Exhibition of Higher Education Institutions, featured in the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, was inaugurated on 1 September, at the Museum of Art of the University of Macau. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Rector of the University of Macau, Prof. Yonghua Song; Head of the Department of Tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Carlos Roberto Xavier; the Vice-Rector of the Macao Polytechnic University, Prof. Lei Ngan Lin; the Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchange of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and Director of the Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs, Wang Chuan; the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of the Macau University of Science and Technology, Prof. Zhang Zhiqing; the Head of the Department of Media, Art and Technology of the University of Saint Joseph Macau, Prof. José Simões; the Director of Creative Research Department of the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Prof. Wang Chaogang; the Associate Professor of Department of Experimental Art of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Prof. Deng Biwen; and the Representative of the China Academy of Art, artist Qi Wenlong.

Four academies of fine arts from Mainland China and four higher education institutions from Macao, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, China Academy of Art, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology, Macao Polytechnic University, and University of Saint Joseph, were invited to participate in the Art Exhibition of Higher Education Institutions of “Art Macao”. The exhibition aims to enhance the creative atmosphere for local youth, promote inter-university artistic exchanges, and inject more innovative vitality into the development of the “Macao International Art Biennale”. 24 pieces/sets of exceptional and innovative student works will be exhibited, probing into beliefs and traditions and the history of science and technology from a different artistic perspective while demonstrating the strong exploring spirit of young artists. The exhibition is held from 1 September to 5 November at the Museum of Art of the University of Macau, Wu Yee Sun Library (E2) 1F/2F, University of Macau, located at Avenida da Universidade, Taipa, and is open daily from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8822 8157 or 8988 4000 during office hours.

The “Art Macao 2023” is divided into eight sections, featuring 30 art exhibitions across the city to showcase modern and contemporary masterpieces by over 200 active and representative artists from more than 20 countries and regions. For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.