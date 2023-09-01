MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-01 17:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Between 9pm and midnight on 1st Sept. High Typhoon Signal No.10 Early morning on 2nd Sept. Medium "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning 7:00 PM on September 1st Will be issued

According to the present forecast track, Tropical cyclone “Saola” will continue to move west-northwestward towards the Pearl River Estuary.

Although the circulation of “Saola” is relatively small, its intensity remains at the level of a super typhoon. It has moved within 150 km of Macao, and the wind has started to strengthen. According to the latest observation data, winds of Beaufort scale level 10 or above has been observed around 100-120 km away from the center of “Saola”. Since it is forecasted that “Saola” will pass within 50 km of Macao in early morning of 2nd Sept., SMG will consider issuing Tropical Cyclone Signal No.9 between 9pm and midnight tonight (1st Sept.). In addition, due to the influence of strong rainbands near the center of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, and the rain will be quite heavy at times on 2nd and 3rd Sept.

Meanwhile, since “Saola” will be very close to the Pearl River Estuary, it will lead to additional water level increase according to the latest storm surge forecast. Combined with the influence of astronomical tide, it is forecasted that flooding will occur starting midnight of 2nd Sept., and it is possible that flood level will reach between 1.5 and 2 meters in the morning, and water level may rise rapidly in a short period of time. SMG will issue the “Red” Storm Surge Warning at 7pm tonight (1st Sept.).

“Saola” is expected to have a significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.