Photovoltaic (PV) Market: The Future of Energy Innovations and Advancements

Photovoltaic

Photovoltaic (PV) Market size is projected to hit USD 333,725.1 million by 2026

The global photovoltaic (PV) market size was valued at $53,916.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $333,725.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Photovoltaic (PV) technology is a method of harnessing solar energy to generate electricity directly from sunlight. It is a clean and renewable energy source that has gained significant popularity as a sustainable and environmentally friendly way to produce electricity.

Off-Grid Systems: In remote or off-grid areas, PV systems are used to provide electricity where no utility grid connection is available. These systems often incorporate energy storage solutions, such as batteries, to store excess electricity for use when the sun is not shining.

Environmental Benefits: PV technology produces electricity without emitting greenhouse gases or air pollutants, making it an environmentally friendly energy source. It contributes to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change.

The key players operating in the photovoltaic industry include:

Abengoa

Acciona

Canadian Solar

First Solar

JA Solar Co., Ltd.

Renesola

Sharp Corporation

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd

Applications: PV technology is used in various applications, including residential solar panels, commercial and industrial solar installations, utility-scale solar farms, and portable solar chargers for small electronic devices.

The Asia-Pacific photovoltaic market is predicted to hold a share of over 48.93% by 2026.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as a global leader in the photovoltaic market, due to surge in energy demand in the developing economies such as India, China, and Thailand, owing to decrease in dependency on conventional energy sources, including coal & crude oil, and increase in urbanization.

The Europe photovoltaic market share is predicted to hold a share of over 38.98% by 2026.

The thin film photovoltaic technology segment is expected to dominate the market, garnering a share 48.52% during the projected period.

The low concentration PV segment is projected to hold a share of over 39.00% by 2026.

The industrial application segment is estimated to account for 45.52% of the share by 2026.

Photovoltaic (PV) technology converts energy from solar radiation directly into electricity using semiconductor materials. It has no mechanical moving parts, thus, it has a prolonged service life, requiring minimal maintenance.

Photovoltaic technology is used in renewable energy systems range from small-scale systems for lighting and pumping to large-scale systems for whole buildings and utility-scale photovoltaic farms.

Key aspects of photovoltaic (PV) technology:

Photovoltaic Effect: The fundamental principle behind PV technology is the photovoltaic effect. It is a physical phenomenon in which certain materials, known as semiconductors, generate an electric current when exposed to sunlight. The most commonly used semiconductor material in PV panels is silicon.

Solar Cells: PV modules, also known as solar panels, consist of multiple solar cells connected together. These cells are the building blocks of PV technology. When sunlight strikes the solar cells, it excites electrons within the semiconductor material, creating an electric current. This direct conversion of sunlight into electricity is what distinguishes PV technology from other solar technologies like solar thermal.

Types of PV Cells: There are several types of PV cells, including monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film. Monocrystalline cells are highly efficient and made from single-crystal silicon. Polycrystalline cells are less expensive but slightly less efficient, while thin-film cells are flexible and cost-effective but less efficient compared to crystalline cells.

Efficiency: PV cell efficiency refers to how effectively a solar cell converts sunlight into electricity. Advances in PV technology have led to significant improvements in efficiency over the years, with modern PV panels achieving efficiencies of around 15% to 20% or more.

Inverters: The electricity generated by PV panels is in direct current (DC) form. In most applications, this DC electricity needs to be converted to alternating current (AC) to be used in homes and businesses. Inverters are used to perform this conversion.

The global photovoltaic market registered a high growth over the past few years. This is attributed to rise in usage of photovoltaic energy overs conventional fuels owing to its low electricity generation cost and zero carbon emission.

PV market is used in solar panels to generate electricity to run the vehicle motor. Due to stringent government regulation on carbon footprint and volatile fuel prices, the demand for solar bus and cars has increased significantly.

Photovoltaic energy is widely used in agricultural sector as solar drying is used to dry crops faster. It is also used in photovoltaic panel used to generate electricity to run water pumps.

Increase in popularity of photovoltaic technology owing to its employment in electricity generation, to provide electricity for residential buildings, at a low cost is expected to drive the global photovoltaic market growth.

Continuous supply of energy and comparatively lower expenses of photovoltaic energy than conventional energy sources have made PV technology lucrative for application in industrial sectors such as telecommunication, aerospace & defense, agriculture, and automotive.

High concentrated PV (HCPV) is widely used in military and aerospace applications such as in manufacturing of solar panels for satellites.

The growth in aerospace & defense sector across Asia-Pacific region and increase in indigenous development satellites have led to increase in demand for photovoltaic technology, and is thus positively affecting the market growth.

