Transplant Immunosuppressive Drugs Market to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2028 boosted by novel transplantation techniques
The transplant immunosuppressive drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period, reaching US$14.510 billion in 2028.
The transplant immunosuppressive drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period, reaching US$14.510 billion in 2028 from US$9.096 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$14.510 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market growth include advancements in transplantation techniques, an increase in the success rate of organ transplants, rising chronic diseases, and higher demand for organs These all factors will drive the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market. Increased number of organ transplant surgeries, and advancements in surgical techniques, are some other drivers of the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market.
Various developments and government initiatives are driving the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market growth. For instance, in September 2022, Cairo in the Middle East and Africa opened an organ transplant center in collaboration with foreign businesses. In September 2022, The State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization of Karnataka received recognition from the Indian Government for promoting organ donation in the region.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/transplant-immunosuppressive-drugs-market
The transplant immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into induction drugs and maintenance drugs based on the type. Induction drugs are commonly used to start labor in pregnant women. These drugs are used to induce a state of unconsciousness. A maintenance drug refers to medication that is prescribed to manage and control chronic medical conditions over a period of time.
The transplant immunosuppressive drugs market is divided into tissue and organ transplantation depending on the transplant type. Tissue transplantation refers to the medical procedures that involve replacing damaged tissues with healthy ones. Organ transplantation involves the replacement of non-functioning organs with healthy organs.
According to geographical segmentation, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable share of the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market during the forecast period. The development of tissue engineering, growing expenditure on healthcare, and an increase in organ transplants are some of the major driving factors behind the market growth in North America.
The research study includes coverage of Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi Genzyme, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Mylan N.V., and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among other significant players in the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market.
The analytical report segments the transplant immunosuppressive drugs market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Induction Drugs
o Maintenance Drugs
• By Transplant Type
o Tissue Transplantation
o Organ Transplantation
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Sanofi Genzyme
• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
• Mylan N.V.
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
• Global Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-transplant-market
• Global Heart Transplant Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-heart-transplant-devices-market
• Global Tissue Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tissue-transplant-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn