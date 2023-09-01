IOT in Agriculture Market Growing at 12.6% CAGR to Hit USD 84.5 Bn by 2031 | Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming

IOT in Agriculture Market

There is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market.

Increase in demand for food with rise in global population, adoption of new technologies for improving yield” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for food with rise in global population, adoption of new technologies for improving yield, and implementation of IoT-based technologies to cope up with changing climatic conditions drive the growth in the industry. However, high capital investment to upgrade the existing infrastructure and setup in the ecosystem restrain the growth of the industry. On the other hand, growth in public-private partnerships between the government and state-owned enterprises create new opportunities in the market.

The IOT in agriculture market Size was valued at $27.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players analyzed in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

The collected data is transmitted to cloud-based platforms where it can be analyzed using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and provide insights. Farmers can use these insights to make informed decisions about when to water or fertilize crops, which fields to plant specific crops, and when to harvest them.

IoT in agriculture also includes the use of drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles to perform tasks such as planting, monitoring crops, and harvesting. These devices can be equipped with sensors and cameras to collect data on crop growth and health, soil conditions, and other factors that impact crop yield and quality. Overall, IoT in agriculture can help farmers increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the sustainability of their operations by optimizing resource use and minimizing waste.

By application, the global IoT in agriculture market is classified into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. The precision farming segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Precision farming through application of communication and information technology including IoT is expected to revolutionize the global IoT agriculture market. IoT in farming is achieved by implanting sensors that provide real time data.

Asia-Pacific: The lucrative segment

Rise in population along with food demand, government initiatives for utilization of remote sensing technology and satellite imaging applications led Asia-Pacific region become a lucrative region. The region contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, it would register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of system, application, farm and region. By system, the market is classified into automation & control systems, sensing & monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware, and software. By application, it is categorized into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. Based on farms the IOT in Agriculture Industry is categorized into large, medium and small. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

