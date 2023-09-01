Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 37.2 Billion, at CAGR of 14.3% by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Digital door lock systems are increasingly in demand as a result of brisk urbanization and rising smart house investment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for digital door lock systems was estimated to have acquired US$ 11 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a robust 14.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 37.2 billion.



Traditional lock and key systems may be replaced with smart locks, which are practical and simple to use. These locks also do away with the need for actual keys, allowing users to open doors with a PIN, password, or fingerprint.

Digital door lock systems are more secure than conventional mechanical locks, which makes them a popular option for owners of residential as well as business properties. This is anticipated to accelerate market growth for digital door lock systems in the near future.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 11.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 37.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 14.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Access Type, Connecting Technology, End-use Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.,Honeywell International Inc.,Siemens AG ,Nestwell Technologies,Assa Abloy Group,Samsung,Panasonic Corporation,Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems,HavenLock Inc.,Xiaomi Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

It is predicted that from 2023 to 2031, the deadbolt type sector will have the majority of the shares.

During the forecast period, the residential end-use sector is expected to dominate the global market.

From 2023 to 2031, North America is expected to make up a sizeable portion, followed by Europe.

In the next years, expansion in the construction sector is projected to boost the market for digital door lock systems.

Market Trends for Digital Door Lock Systems

According to estimates, the deadbolt type sector will have a significant share of the global market between 2023 and 2031. Steel and fiberglass doors work well with deadbolt digital door lock systems.

These systems are becoming more and more common in residential and business settings since they are simple to connect with smart home automation systems as well as allow for remote access.

Demand for digital door lock systems has increased in the residential sector.

Throughout the forecast period, the residential end-use market will dominate the world.

The increase in smart building projects and the spike in investment in smart homes can be attributed to the segment's growth. Digital door lock systems are simple to combine with smart home appliances like thermostats, lighting controls, and security cameras.



Digital Door Lock Systems Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the digital door lock systems market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, North America is expected to make up a sizeable portion, followed by Europe. Market dynamics in the area are being driven by an increase in the use of smart home automation products, which incorporate digital door lock systems.

Market growth in North America are also being driven by a growth in consumer awareness of security hazards, particularly in light of an increase in residential burglaries and break-ins. Enhanced security features offered by digital door lock systems, like remote access control, biometric authentication, and real-time notifications, can aid homeowners in safeguarding their belongings and assets.

In the near future, a significant rate of market growth in Asia Pacific is anticipated. The need for better security measures across urban areas is increasing due to rapid urbanization, which is boosting market revenue in this region.



Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Key Players

Numerous local and international actors contribute to the fragmented nature of the global market. The emergence of local players is likely to increase competition over the next few years. To remain competitive, vendors are implementing a variety of marketing tactics. They are also concentrating on product development to boost the market share of their digital door lock systems.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global digital door lock systems market:

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Nestwell Technologies

Assa Abloy Group

Samsung

Panasonic Corporation

Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems

HavenLock Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Developments by the key players in the global market for digital door lock systems are:

In February 2023, Xiaomi Corporation launched ‘Smart Guardian Can See’ a new smart door lock series equipped with an integrated peephole camera and a display screen

In August 2021, Galaxy Next Generation, Inc., a provider of interactive learning and other school technology solutions, partnered with HavenLock Inc. to expand its product offerings for school safety and security

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Deadbolt

Lever Handle

Padlock

Others

By Access Type

Biometric

Smart Card

Electric Strike

Magnetic Strike

Others



By Connecting Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Others

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Government

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



